Dakota State researchers granted awards
Five Dakota State graduate students have been awarded in-house funding through the Graduate Research Initiative (GRI) program. Both online and on-campus students were able to submit research proposals, which were reviewed by a team of graduate faculty and doctoral students. A blind jury process was used to review the proposals. Those selected receive a $500 stipend for data collection, analysis, or results dissemination.
dsu.edu
Karl Mundt Oral Interpretation Tournament is Saturday
The 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Oral Interpretation Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 22, at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. Over 200 competitors from 20 schools will be participating. The students will compete in three rounds in the morning, and final rounds in the afternoon. Students perform in various categories including poetry, oratory, humor, storytelling, drama, duet, and reader’s theatre.
