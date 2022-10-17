ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Not Texans Believe These 11 Myths are True about Texas

For today, I thought I would write a fun, semi tongue in check, article about the various myths that non-Texans whole heartedly believe about our great state. For native Texans, like myself, there is lots to love about our state and lots to laugh about when we see a completely wrong interpretation of our state when we turn on the TV or watch a movie. That's where this fun list comes into play, 11 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas

Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
Pickleball Takes North Texas, and One of Its Largest Employers, by Storm

Just before the sun set on the workday, Southwest Airlines employees gathered with rackets in hand to belly up to one of three newly added pickleball nets. “Two or three times a week we've been doing it,” said dispatcher Dave Malin. Malin first rallied his coworkers around the game...
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
Watch: Texas Hiker Gets Charged and Gored by Bison

A woman who was hiking by herself in the Texas panhandle last week was charged and apparently gored by a bison. The incident took place in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway. Rebecca Clark posted the footage to her TikTok account, where you can see her trying to slip past...
