Not Texans Believe These 11 Myths are True about Texas
For today, I thought I would write a fun, semi tongue in check, article about the various myths that non-Texans whole heartedly believe about our great state. For native Texans, like myself, there is lots to love about our state and lots to laugh about when we see a completely wrong interpretation of our state when we turn on the TV or watch a movie. That's where this fun list comes into play, 11 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas.
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken.
New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas
Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
KWTX
Conversations with Texas’ Superintendent of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, sat down for an exclusive interview with KWTX@4 to discuss his recent recognition as the Texas Association of School Boards’ Superintendent of the Year. Ott called the weeks-long interviewing process some of the most challenging set of questions he’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pickleball Takes North Texas, and One of Its Largest Employers, by Storm
Just before the sun set on the workday, Southwest Airlines employees gathered with rackets in hand to belly up to one of three newly added pickleball nets. “Two or three times a week we've been doing it,” said dispatcher Dave Malin. Malin first rallied his coworkers around the game...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
Daily Delivery: If Oklahoma and Texas are staying two more years, then here's a Big 12 schedule plan
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said Tuesday that Oklahoma and Texas will be in the league through the end of the existing conference media deal, which expires following the 2024-25 sports season. That means they will be in the Big 12 for two more football seasons after this one, and Fitz has a plan he earlier spelled out to make the most of them being around to help boost the profile of the conference's four new members. It's called The Fitz Plan, and it's linked here.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
Watch: Texas Hiker Gets Charged and Gored by Bison
A woman who was hiking by herself in the Texas panhandle last week was charged and apparently gored by a bison. The incident took place in Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway. Rebecca Clark posted the footage to her TikTok account, where you can see her trying to slip past...
