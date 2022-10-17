Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Man indicted in Jacksonville for COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging 34-year-old Desmond Dondre Williams of Jasper, Florida with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud. STORY: Mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard, Nassau deputies say.
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility
COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
First Coast News
'My Glock cost $300': Prosecution introduces rap lyrics in Spinabenz gun trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, also known as Spinabenz, was back in court Tuesday as opening statements in his trial began. Williams is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams, the artist behind the viral 'Who I Smoke' rap video, could face up...
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist puts the spotlight on North Florida
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist was in Duval County Wednesday visiting small businesses in the Normandy area. Crist said North Florida is an important part of the state for his campaign. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I’m always glad to be in Jacksonville and look forward to a...
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan draws Ruth’s List nod in Jax mayoral race
'Alumni' endorsement Audrey Gibson was snubbed by abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor, in the latest sign of Democratic momentum for the former newscaster. Deegan, one of three Democratic women in the nine-person field, is the group’s first endorsement of the off-year...
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
Jury selection for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz's trial begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz, whose real name is Noah Williams, goes to trial Monday. Jury selection begins at 10 a.m., with only 49 jurors to choose from. Williams, a documented affiliate of a violent street...
Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says
YULEE, Fla. — A student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun and bullets to Yulee Middle School on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO said it learned that an 8th grader, who was not identified by deputies, had brought a gun to school in his backpack and was immediately detained.
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis: Florida Disaster Fund has raised $45M for Hurricane Ian victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Ian fundraising relief efforts in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. DeSantis was at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, alongside Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo, to talk about the Florida Disaster Fund and volunteer opportunities. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding
'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
wogx.com
'You were brake-checking me!': Dads shoot each other's daughters in Florida road rage, sheriff says
Two fathers are accused of shooting each other's young daughters during an apparent road rage incident in Florida. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, are both facing attempted murder charges for the incident that unfolded near Jacksonville on Oct. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire
Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
WCJB
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
News4Jax.com
Sentencing hearing delayed for man who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in shooting death of 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sentencing hearing was passed Monday until Nov. 3 for Tom Everett, who has pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in the 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison. Everett is one of three men charged with murder in the...
