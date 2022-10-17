ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy

We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
Donna Deegan draws Ruth’s List nod in Jax mayoral race

'Alumni' endorsement Audrey Gibson was snubbed by abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor, in the latest sign of Democratic momentum for the former newscaster. Deegan, one of three Democratic women in the nine-person field, is the group’s first endorsement of the off-year...
Man arrested in Virginia for 2021 Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection with a 2021 murder. According to JSO, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, officers responded to 3500 Townsend Blvd. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Townsend Apartment Homes. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Nassau Co. Commissioners leave American Beach out of ARPA funding

'We asked for a fraction of the $17.2 million ... and we received zero.'. Use of federal coronavirus dollars in a lot of places is dictated by the decisions of local officials, and that can create some conflicts when it comes to local priorities. Nassau County decided to open up its Nassau Florida Prosperity Plan to new goals and projects, made possible by millions of dollars in federal funds.
Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
