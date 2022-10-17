Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nd.edu
Are Flex Points Fair?
While campus dining halls offer a vast assortment of foods, when a friend suggests getting Chick-fil-A for lunch or dinner instead, it is a difficult proposition to resist. I pull out my handy Grubhub app and add my meal to the cart, perfecting every detail (Chick-fil-A sauce is a must). I carefully review my order but am hesitant to continue to checkout. Being the mindful, broke college student that I am, I check my Flex Points balance and see if a Chick-fil-A dinner is in the budget. I painfully pull up the payment options and select the Irish Card icon. It seems to load forever, but I don’t mind because I don’t want to be confronted with what I know is in store for me.
nd.edu
Notre Dame to sign Rome Call for AI Ethics, host Global University Summit
The University of Notre Dame will formally sign the Rome Call for AI Ethics on Thursday (Oct. 27), together with the University of Navarra in Spain, Catholic University of Croatia, SWPS University in Poland, Schiller International University in Spain, Chuo University in Japan, University of Johannesburg and University of Florida.
nd.edu
Beginning School, Again
Chaos ensues across the Notre Dame campus. Clusters of parents carry bags and boxes filled with belongings under the summer sun, helping their children settle into their new home. Freshmen sit cautiously as they meet their roommates for the first time, attempting to maintain a confident facade through the stress and tension brought about by the new environment. And despite the cacophony of confusion and emotion, as a second year, I leisurely arrange my room and furniture, unaffected by the frenzy surrounding me.
nd.edu
Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. UNLV
The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Nevada Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
nd.edu
Two LL.M. graduates land international clerckships
Two recent graduates of the Notre Dame Law School LL.M. Program in International Human Rights Law are serving as clerks at influential international courts in Africa and Latin America. Angella Ngwalo ’22 LL.M. is clerking for the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights in the United Republic of Tanzania....
Comments / 0