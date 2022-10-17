While campus dining halls offer a vast assortment of foods, when a friend suggests getting Chick-fil-A for lunch or dinner instead, it is a difficult proposition to resist. I pull out my handy Grubhub app and add my meal to the cart, perfecting every detail (Chick-fil-A sauce is a must). I carefully review my order but am hesitant to continue to checkout. Being the mindful, broke college student that I am, I check my Flex Points balance and see if a Chick-fil-A dinner is in the budget. I painfully pull up the payment options and select the Irish Card icon. It seems to load forever, but I don’t mind because I don’t want to be confronted with what I know is in store for me.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO