The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
The Associated Press

Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era

The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
BBC

'﻿Ronaldo has gone from United's main goalscorer to nothing almost'

E﻿rik ten Hag has to punish Cristiano Ronaldo and send a message to the rest of Manchester United's squad according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Ronaldo said "the heat of the moment" got to him when explaining why he walked out of Old Trafford before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham after not being introduced from the bench.
BBC

Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Harry Kane still on Bayern Munich radar

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United considering releasing Ronaldo for free in January

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star), external. United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews), external. MLS side Inter Miami could make a move for...

