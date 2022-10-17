Read full article on original website
Related
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation
Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era
The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
Ronaldo fallout, Aston Villa latest, Núñez a Liverpool injury doubt: football countdown – live
Villa are seeking a replacement for Steven Gerrard and Chelsea v Manchester United headlines a big Premier League weekend
BBC
'Ronaldo has gone from United's main goalscorer to nothing almost'
Erik ten Hag has to punish Cristiano Ronaldo and send a message to the rest of Manchester United's squad according to former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman. Ronaldo said "the heat of the moment" got to him when explaining why he walked out of Old Trafford before the conclusion of Wednesday's win over Tottenham after not being introduced from the bench.
BBC
Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
BBC
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven: Gabriel Martinelli & Oleksandr Zinchenko injury doubts in Europa League
Date: Thursday, 20 October. Time: 18:00 BST. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London. Coverage: Listen on BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Arsenal will make late checks on the fitness of forward Gabriel Martinelli and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko for their home Europa League game against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Harry Kane still on Bayern Munich radar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's...
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.
BBC
Transfer news: United considering releasing Ronaldo for free in January
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a £1m fine by the club after walking out of the win over Tottenham. (Star), external. United could let the 37-year-old go for free in January if nobody will sign him. (inews), external. MLS side Inter Miami could make a move for...
Reform of English football ‘delayed by politics’, says Tracey Crouch
A white paper on the proposals of the fan-led review, authored by Crouch, is still to materialise, with Liz Truss reported to have considered putting plans to reform the game on hold
