Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Risk Rally: Analyst Says 'There's Unfinished Business' Below $19,000 For Apex Coin
Major coins traded lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.1% to $928 billion at 9:14 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Aave (AAVE) +3.7% $82.05. Uniswap (UNI) +2.2% $6.54. Monero (XMR) +1.8% $146.10. Why It...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Recap: South Plains Financial Q3 Earnings
South Plains Financial SPFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was down $930 thousand from...
Recap: American Express Q3 Earnings
American Express AXP reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Express beat estimated earnings by 2.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $2.41. Revenue was up $2.63 billion from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
US Stocks Headed For Another Tough Day Amid Mixed Earnings, Rate Worries — Tesla Extends Losses, Snap Drags Social Media Stocks Lower
U.S. stocks could languish for a third straight session on Friday, early trading in index futures show. Earnings news continues to be mixed and the uncertainty around the economic outlook could also weigh down on sentiment. On Thursday, stocks opened lower but recovered in early trading and moved into the...
Munster Not Concerned About Meta And Google Despite Snap's Disappointing Q3: 'Long-Term Will Be Intact'
Snap Inc. SNAP shares tumbled about 27% following the release of its third-quarter results. What Went Wrong At Snap: Four headwinds — ad market softness, monetization method, Apple Inc. AAPL privacy changes and competition from TikTok — have worked in unison, weighing down the Snapchat parent’s topline growth, Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Funds, said.
Roblox Analyst Sees Significant Downsides As Pandemic Recovery Dynamics Play Out With Additional Headwinds From China
Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Sell rating for Roblox Corp RBLX with a $21 price target. Hickey has reduced 3Q22 and FY22 financial estimates, as September KPIs confirmed a disappointing quarter ahead of its November 9 earnings results date. Hickey was astonished over RBLX's decision to continue elevated investment...
The Stock Market Has These Investors Turning To The Bottle, And It's Paying Off Big
It’s 2022. The Nasdaq is down. The S&P 500 is down. Crypto has taken another enormous dip. We may be in a recession. If there ever was a time to consider previously disregarded investment options — it’s today. Not only from the seemingly dire situation we’ve currently...
US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Verizon, American Express Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow Jones dropped by 90 points on Thursday. US initial jobless claims declined by 12,000 to 214,000 in the week ending October 15th, compared to market estimates of 230,000. Federal Reserve...
