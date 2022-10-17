ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus

The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings

Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Recap: South Plains Financial Q3 Earnings

South Plains Financial SPFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. South Plains Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was down $930 thousand from...
Recap: American Express Q3 Earnings

American Express AXP reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Express beat estimated earnings by 2.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $2.41. Revenue was up $2.63 billion from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Munster Not Concerned About Meta And Google Despite Snap's Disappointing Q3: 'Long-Term Will Be Intact'

Snap Inc. SNAP shares tumbled about 27% following the release of its third-quarter results. What Went Wrong At Snap: Four headwinds — ad market softness, monetization method, Apple Inc. AAPL privacy changes and competition from TikTok — have worked in unison, weighing down the Snapchat parent’s topline growth, Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Funds, said.
