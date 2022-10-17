Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary. The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val...
'It is unacceptable': Alleged case of voter intimidation in Maricopa County under investigation
MESA, Ariz. — A potential case of voter intimidation at a ballot drop box in Mesa is now in the hands of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Arizona Attorney General's Office. A voter and their wife said they were at the Mesa drop box located at the...
KTAR.com
Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box
PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
KTAR.com
Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call
PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
KTAR.com
I-10 Broadway Curve closure, shutdowns on I-17, Loop 303 to disrupt weekend drivers
PHOENIX — Another closure for work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Project near Sky Harbor and shutdowns of Interstate 17 and Loop 303 in the north Valley will slow drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials. Westbound I-10 will be closed from U.S. 60 to State Route...
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
East Valley Tribune
Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap
A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
AZFamily
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
'Administrative error' frees suspect to commit similar crimes against Valley police, officials say
PHOENIX — A Phoenix woman faces a slew of criminal charges after two run-ins with the police that happened two weeks apart. In both, the suspect is accused of ramming a stolen car into police cars, and some are wondering how she was able to commit similar offenses within such a short span of time.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa man details double ballot mishap
A Mesa couple was confused after they received multiple ballots at their home to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Racowskys wanted to make sure their vote counted in this pivotal election, so when they were looking at their names on multiple ballots, they were concerned something was wrong.
12news.com
Candidate profile: Julie Gunnigle, Democratic candidate for Maricopa County Attorney
PHOENIX — It’s a race that wasn’t supposed to happen this year. But due to several controversies in the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and the resignation of the late Allister Adel, the race for the county's top prosecutor is on the 2022 ballot in a special election.
AZFamily
Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
‘Read the fine print’: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates
Voter advocates are warning it will be hard for Maricopa County voters to read and understand their midterm ballots, because the county is using small text sizes to accommodate an extraordinary number of election contests. The various text sizes on the county’s 20-inch-long ballots go as small as 7.5 points, well below the 10-point or […] The post ‘Read the fine print’: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
KTAR.com
Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Mesa to require license for short-term rental owners under new ordinance
PHOENIX — Mesa is the latest Valley city to adopt an ordinance aimed at better managing short-term rental properties and owners. The Mesa City Council approved an ordinance that requires short-term rental owners to have a special license through the city. The ordinance also has other provisions outlined, including...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man captured on camera aiming a gun at witnesses in a parking lot
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police K-9 took down a man who was seen on a video riding his bike around a parking lot and aiming a gun at people. Authorities got reports of the unfolding incident around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in a convenience store's parking lot near 27th and Dunlap avenues.
police1.com
Ariz. 'guerilla journalist' jailed for police filming, accessing restricted areas
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described "guerilla journalist" Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa's City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge two weeks ago...
