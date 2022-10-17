Voter advocates are warning it will be hard for Maricopa County voters to read and understand their midterm ballots, because the county is using small text sizes to accommodate an extraordinary number of election contests. The various text sizes on the county’s 20-inch-long ballots go as small as 7.5 points, well below the 10-point or […] The post ‘Read the fine print’: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO