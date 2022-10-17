ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Couple in Mesa accuses group of filming, following them from drop box

PHOENIX — A couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Monday accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box. The husband said the group was at the Mesa Juvenile Court drop box, located near Baseline and McQueen roads, at about 6:40 p.m. Monday when they were dropping off their ballots, according to the complaint.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police chief recounts ‘terrifying’ domestic violence call

PHOENIX — Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost described domestic violence as a “very, very serious topic” as he recounted a recent “frantic” 911 call from an 8-year-old boy whose mom was being abused and threatened with a gun. “I listened to the 911 call, and...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Cyclist files $800K claim against town, county over mishap

A bicyclist wants $800,000 in damages from Gilbert and the county, claiming their closure of a bike lane for a road project led to his accident. Curt Shumway filed a notice of claim Sept. 8 for $400,000 with Gilbert and another $400,000 with Maricopa County, a partnering jurisdiction on the road construction on East Riggs Road near Key Biscayne Drive, where the accident occurred.
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa man details double ballot mishap

A Mesa couple was confused after they received multiple ballots at their home to vote in the Nov. 8 election. The Racowskys wanted to make sure their vote counted in this pivotal election, so when they were looking at their names on multiple ballots, they were concerned something was wrong.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after investigators said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched several residents of Leisure World, a 55+ gated community near Mesa. On April 11, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a few reports from people who said 72-year-old John “Jack” Grefe inappropriately hugged and groped them, exposed himself or made unwanted sexual comments in the neighborhood near Power Road and Southern Avenue. Grefe lived in the community and would fix golf carts for free.
MESA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

‘Read the fine print’: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates

Voter advocates are warning it will be hard for Maricopa County voters to read and understand their midterm ballots, because the county is using small text sizes to accommodate an extraordinary number of election contests. The various text sizes on the county’s 20-inch-long ballots go as small as 7.5 points, well below the 10-point or […] The post ‘Read the fine print’: Small text size on Maricopa County’s massive ballots worries voter advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police looking for driver after woman dies in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one woman dead. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Street and Bell Road and involved two vehicles and one pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa to require license for short-term rental owners under new ordinance

PHOENIX — Mesa is the latest Valley city to adopt an ordinance aimed at better managing short-term rental properties and owners. The Mesa City Council approved an ordinance that requires short-term rental owners to have a special license through the city. The ordinance also has other provisions outlined, including...
MESA, AZ

