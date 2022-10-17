ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Reba McEntire Didn't Know If She Was 'Going to Be Able to Continue' After Plane Crash Killed 8 Band Members

In 1991, eight members of the country legend's band and crew died in a plane crash leaving her concert in San Diego Reba McEntire is opening up about the 1991 tragedy that turned her world upside down. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the country icon, 67, recalls the pain she felt after learning that eight of her band and crew members had died in a plane crash leaving her concert in San Diego that March. "I didn't know if I was going to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
KENTUCKY STATE
Stereogum

Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together

A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
GEORGIA STATE
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
TODAY.com

Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15

It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy