Reba McEntire Is Glad Her ‘Mama’ Was There to Welcome Loretta Lynn ‘Into the Hollers of Heaven’
Reba McEntire paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a sweet message of happiness in the belief her country-loving friend made it "into the hollers of heaven."
Reba McEntire remembers 1991 plane crash that killed 8 band members: 'It showed me how precious life is'
Reba McEntire opened up about the 1991 plane crash that killed eight of her band and crew members after a show in San Diego. The loss inspired "For My Broken Heart," which she released in their honor.
Reba McEntire Didn't Know If She Was 'Going to Be Able to Continue' After Plane Crash Killed 8 Band Members
In 1991, eight members of the country legend's band and crew died in a plane crash leaving her concert in San Diego Reba McEntire is opening up about the 1991 tragedy that turned her world upside down. In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the country icon, 67, recalls the pain she felt after learning that eight of her band and crew members had died in a plane crash leaving her concert in San Diego that March. "I didn't know if I was going to be...
Reba McEntire Reveals How She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Bonded During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are spending a lot of time together these days. They are both part of the new season of Big Sky, and they also have a new Lifetime movie on the way. They grew even closer during the pandemic. The 67-year-old talked to People about how distance between them actually made their bond stronger.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony
There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
Inside Blake Shelton's Net Worth and How Much He Made On 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton's net worth comes from a few different revenue streams, but The Voice is, without fail, why most people know his name and the source of most of his annual income. The "Home" singer announced on Oct. 11, 2022, that he was walking away from the NBC ratings juggernaut...
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Watch The Rock & Kelly Clarkson Cover Loretta Lynn Together
A couple of weeks ago, the world lost a titan. Loretta Lynn, the all-time county great, passed away at the age of 90. Today, we got the Loretta Lynn tribute that I don’t think anyone expected. It makes perfect sense for Kelly Clarkson to sing a Loretta Lynn song. Clarkson is from Texas, and she’s dabbled in country music. On her daytime talk show, Clarkson opens every episode by covering someone else’s song, so a Loretta tribute was probably inevitable. What wasn’t inevitable was Kelly Clarkson’s duet partner: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
Dwayne Johnson tells Kelly Clarkson he dreamed of being a country singer at 15
It wasn't immediately obvious when Dwayne Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson onstage to sing Loretta Lynn’s 1967 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday, but here's the truth: It was something of a lifelong dream for the former wrestler.
On This Day: Loretta Lynn Becomes First Woman to Win CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year in 1972
When Loretta Lynn tragically passed away on October 3rd, she left a hole in the heart of country music. Throughout her decades-long career, Lynn blazed a trail for other women of country. She was fearlessly outspoken in her songwriting. Classics like “The Pill” or “Rated X” proved that she was...
84-year-old with Alzheimer's graduates from university with Bachelor's degree: 'Living a full life'
As he turns 85 next month, Robert plans to pursue a Master’s degree and research ways of living better with Alzheimer's disease.
Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'
Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
