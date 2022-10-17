Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Community Center Plans Jog Forward
Chelsea’s long pursuit of a community center has taken a significant step forward. The Chelsea Community Center Task Force, formed in 2020, submitted its Preliminary Recommendation Report to the City Council at its Oct 17, 2022, meeting. “We’ve been talking about this now for several years but more intensely...
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 10-18-22
The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on October 18, 2022, at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; and 7 citizens.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lyndon Twp: Public Hearing 11-15-22
Request: Variance application (ZBA 22-004) to consider a variance to allow an expansion and reconstruction of an existing deck, over 6 inches above grade, to be constructed on the subject property within the rear, side and waterbody setbacks. The structure would have a 0-foot rear yard setback on the west where 20-feet is required, would have a 6.5-foot side yard setback on the south where 7.5 feet is required and would need a variance from the waterbody setback (section 7.04).
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Council Meeting Synopsis Oct 3
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There were twelve public comments. Council voted to extend the current utility bill due date to December 1, 2022. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the September 19, 2022; Bills consisting of 85 Payees in the amount of $599,430.24; Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resolution; Breast Cancer Awareness Month Resolution; National Bullying Prevention Month; National Friends of the Libraries Week Proclamation; Rental Inspection Ordinance postponement; Appointment of two directors to the MML Liability and Property Pool; Resignation of Ted Troxell from the Arts & Culture Committee; Indigenous Peoples’ Day Resolution.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Dexter District Library is asking the voters for help
Voters on November 8 will play a big part in the future of the Dexter District Library. On the ballot is a millage renewal question for the Dexter District Library. The library is seeking renewal of 0.6620 mills. According to the Washtenaw County Clerk’s website, here’s how the yes or...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Notice of Election Nov 8
POLLS OPEN 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN SAID GOVERNMENTAL UNITS FOR THE PURPOSE OF NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Representative in Congress 6th District, State Senator 15th District, Representative in State...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Notice of Public Hearing 11-17-22
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Zoning Board of Appeals will be ( held at the Scio Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, via zoom, ), on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. During this meeting the Zoning Board of Appeals will hold public hearings on the following matters pursuant to the Scio Township Codified Zoning Ordinance of 2009, as amended:
thesuntimesnews.com
WCC hosting second Liberal Arts Week October 24-28
The public is invited to participate in Washtenaw Community College’s second annual Liberal Arts Week, which will feature 14 different interactive, virtual workshops held October 24-28. Each session showcases how liberal arts courses empower personal and professional success and sustain a fair and just society. All events are free.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Passes Packages To Reduce High Water Bills
Note: This story has been updated to include a press release from the City of Saline. The Saline City Council took steps at its October 17th meeting to explain what has gone wrong with its sewer and water bills and to make steps towards solving them. But several people in the community – including concerned citizens and city councilors, still aren't satisfied that the community has gotten to the bottom of everything.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline's Green Thumb winners
The beauty of Saline can be seen in the different landscapes and plantings at homes and businesses around the city. Each year the city of Saline honors the best of the best when it comes to those with a green thumb. The annual Green Thumb Award winners were announced at...
thesuntimesnews.com
The Underground Railroad in Ann Arbor
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a presentation on the history of Ann Arbor's Underground Railroad. The speaker is Deb Meadows, a board member of the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County. The event is free. For reservations, contact: teacherallana@yahoo.com.
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Amendment to Zoning Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODIFIED SCIO TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE BY INCORPORATING AN AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO CHANGE A CERTAIN LAND AREA IN SECTION 20 OF SCIO TOWNSHIP FROM C-4, COMPOSITE COMMERCIAL TO I-1, LIMITED INDUSTRIAL. The Board of Trustees of the Township of Scio hereby ordains:. SECTION...
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Police Report, September 2022
For September in the City of Dexter, Deputies responded to 304 calls for police service, up from 225 the previous year for a 35% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Sep) are 2,581, up from 1,580 for the same period last year for a 63% increase. The significant spike in...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter’s Third St Construction Complete and Opens Up for Travel
The ride has finally smoothed out on Third St near the railroad tracks. Dexter completed its most recent infrastructure upgrade with the opening of Third St. between Central and Broad. Most notably, the broken-up, teeth-jarring pavement has been replaced by new asphalt. The Dexter City Council approved a contract on...
Comments / 0