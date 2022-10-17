ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks’ Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Pat Connaughton

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.

Connaughton had missed the Bucks’ final two preseason games with calf soreness. The Bucks said Connaughton underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed the strain and will be out for approximately three weeks.

Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The Bucks also are expected to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles.

Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and is hoping to return early this season. Ingles is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.

The Bucks open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

