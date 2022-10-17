Taylor Swift likes the number 13, which would be one reason why her “Midnights” album runs at an economical 13 tracks, her first release to be that concise in many years. However, she doesn’t love it so much that she wasn’t up for putting out a surprise 20-track “3 am” deluxe version of the album, which was sprung on fans at 3 a.m. ET Friday morning. Three of the seven bonus tracks on this extra edition were co-written and co-produced with the National’s Aaron Dessner, who collaborated on almost the entirety of her previous all-new studio album, 2020’s “Evermore,” but had...

21 MINUTES AGO