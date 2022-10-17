TROY — The Troy Colts got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yee and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Royal Oak Ravens in the district semifinals. Royal Oak came out energetic and got on the board first. Kai Sotomayor took advantage of a miscue in the back by Troy to chip a loose ball home for a goal just 89 seconds into the game to give the Ravens the lead.

