Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Week 9 is rivalry week around Oakland County, and Kosmo loves the playoff-type atmosphere
Knowing the importance of this game and week of the season, Kosmo’s gonna keep this short and sweet (Shhhh!!!). Most teams have a pretty good idea if they’re in or out of the playoffs at this point, and those that need help — they’re well aware of the fact.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 district final between Detroit Catholic Central and South Lyon
Detroit Catholic Central got four first-half goals, three of them from Drew Pierson, and beat South Lyon, 5-0, in the Division 1 district championship game at Novi Meadows on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The Shamrocks advance to the East Lansing regional next Tuesday, where they’ll take on defending D1 champion Okemos.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 boys soccer district final between Troy and Berkley
Regulation play and even two overtime periods wouldn’t be enough to determine a winner as the Division 1 district final between Troy and Berkley went to a shootout with the Colts prevailing and taking home the wooden mitten, 2-1, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at Troy Athens High School.
The Oakland Press
Seniors spark Rochester to OAA White title in four-set win over Berkley
ROCHESTER — Rochester volleyball coach Kirk Gibbs has spoken very highly of his six seniors all season, believing they were a special group that could do great things for the Falcons in 2022. On Thursday night, when Rochester honored their six seniors for Senior Night, the Falcons secured their...
The Oakland Press
Troy survives shootout with Berkley to claim second straight district title
TROY — The Troy Colts survived a shootout against the Berkley Bears to claim a Division 1 district championship with a 2-1 win over their OAA Red rivals. With Troy leading the shootout 4-3 going into the final round, Colts goalie George Hildebrandt guessed correctly and made a diving save to his left, getting just enough of the ball to push it off the post and set off the celebration.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Troy vs. Royal Oak Division 1 boys soccer district semifinal
Troy got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yea to beat Royal Oak, 5-2, in a Division 1 district semifinal game at Troy Athens on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The Colts will face Berkley for the district title on Thursday.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
The Oakland Press
Berkley uses trademark ‘D’ to get past Troy Athens, 2-1, in D1 district semifinals
TROY — The Berkley Bears got two goals from Andriy Bilous then relied on their trademark defense to seal a 2-1 win over the host Troy Athens Red Hawks in Tuesday’s district semifinals. “I thought we left a couple on the table tonight. We could have made it...
The Oakland Press
Troy pulls away from Royal Oak for 5-2 win in D1 district semifinal
TROY — The Troy Colts got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yee and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Royal Oak Ravens in the district semifinals. Royal Oak came out energetic and got on the board first. Kai Sotomayor took advantage of a miscue in the back by Troy to chip a loose ball home for a goal just 89 seconds into the game to give the Ravens the lead.
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
The Oakland Press
Weekend will bring closures on I-75, I-94, I-96, I-696
I-75 Oakland – NB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-6pm Wayne – NB I-75 CLOSED, I-375 to M-102/8 Mile, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm. Wayne – SB I-75, M-8 to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-noon. Wayne – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Warren,...
The Oakland Press
Be on the lookout for spongy moths in Oakland County
County residents doing yard work this fall are being asked to help MSU Extension officials by reporting signs of an invasive species. The spongy moth was known as the gypsy moth until earlier this year when it was renamed by the Entomological Society of America. First spotted in Michigan in...
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit events calendar, Oct. 21 and beyond
• We Came as Romans: Feb. 18, St. Andrews Hall, Detroit, iamdarkbloom.com, $30+. • Luminare – Christmas 2022: Dec. 15, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $32+. • Dave Mason: Feb. 15, Sound Board, Detroit, $35+. On sale 10 a.m. Nov. 4. • “Beetlejuice-The Musical”: Jan. 31-Feb. 12, The...
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
luxury-houses.net
This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI
The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
Fox17
Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
Comments / 0