Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Seniors spark Rochester to OAA White title in four-set win over Berkley

ROCHESTER — Rochester volleyball coach Kirk Gibbs has spoken very highly of his six seniors all season, believing they were a special group that could do great things for the Falcons in 2022. On Thursday night, when Rochester honored their six seniors for Senior Night, the Falcons secured their...
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy survives shootout with Berkley to claim second straight district title

TROY — The Troy Colts survived a shootout against the Berkley Bears to claim a Division 1 district championship with a 2-1 win over their OAA Red rivals. With Troy leading the shootout 4-3 going into the final round, Colts goalie George Hildebrandt guessed correctly and made a diving save to his left, getting just enough of the ball to push it off the post and set off the celebration.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy pulls away from Royal Oak for 5-2 win in D1 district semifinal

TROY — The Troy Colts got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yee and rolled to a 5-2 win over the Royal Oak Ravens in the district semifinals. Royal Oak came out energetic and got on the board first. Kai Sotomayor took advantage of a miscue in the back by Troy to chip a loose ball home for a goal just 89 seconds into the game to give the Ravens the lead.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Weekend will bring closures on I-75, I-94, I-96, I-696

I-75 Oakland – NB I-75, 12 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat-Sun 6am-6pm Wayne – NB I-75 CLOSED, I-375 to M-102/8 Mile, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm. Wayne – SB I-75, M-8 to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-noon. Wayne – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Warren,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Be on the lookout for spongy moths in Oakland County

County residents doing yard work this fall are being asked to help MSU Extension officials by reporting signs of an invasive species. The spongy moth was known as the gypsy moth until earlier this year when it was renamed by the Entomological Society of America. First spotted in Michigan in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit events calendar, Oct. 21 and beyond

• We Came as Romans: Feb. 18, St. Andrews Hall, Detroit, iamdarkbloom.com, $30+. • Luminare – Christmas 2022: Dec. 15, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $32+. • Dave Mason: Feb. 15, Sound Board, Detroit, $35+. On sale 10 a.m. Nov. 4. • “Beetlejuice-The Musical”: Jan. 31-Feb. 12, The...
DETROIT, MI
luxury-houses.net

This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI

The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Fox17

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

