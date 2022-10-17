Anil Bhaskar is a self-made and renowned tech entrepreneur who has climbed his way to the top of the tech industry. He has worked with various startups, and now holds the position of CEO for National Control Devices. Although only in his early thirties, Anil has already sat on many recognized consulting boards, such as the Forbes Technology Council, IEEE, and the Institute of Industrials Systems Engineers. However, this executive aspect of his career has never held him back when it comes time to roll up his sleeves and dive into new projects.

