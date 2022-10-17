Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Samsung taps blockchain technology to secure user devices
Tech giant Samsung has turned to blockchain technology as an added layer of security for consumer electronics and personal smart devices. Known as Knox Matrix, the new network will operate as its “own private blockchain system” to protect millions of users. In its announcement, Samsung noted that the...
fundselectorasia.com
Franklin Templeton hires for newly created head of Asia ETF distribution role
Franklin Templeton has appointed Rahul Bhalla to the newly created role of head of Asia ETF distribution, marking the firm’s first foray into the Asian ETF market. Bhalla will work closely with the regional distribution team to drive growth and raise the profile of Franklin Templeton’s ETF business in Asia. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s long-term ETF business strategy for Asia.
Quartz
Rise of the African Super Apps
Elon Musk may be plotting the creation of super app X, but some African startups are way ahead of him. The interconnected nature of challenges and opportunities in financial inclusion, e-commerce, and logistics in Africa has provided a fertile ground for super apps that aim to seamlessly embed themselves in their users’ lifestyle.
fintechmagazine.com
German fintech Unzer launches new mobile POS system for SMEs
Unzer has launched a mobile POS system aimed at smaller businesses to help them take cashless payments in places like beer gardens and sports events. German fintech Unzer has launched a flexible mobile POS system, designed in particular with Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The new product,...
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
Tech Times
HAI ROBOTICS Brings Cutting-Edge Intelligent Logistics Solutions To Southeast Asia With Singapore Demo Center
HAI ROBOTICS, the pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems for warehouse logistics, has opened its first demo center in Southeast Asia at Singapore Polytechnic, in Singapore. Launched in September, the center showcases its intelligent logistics solutions to the Southeast Asian marketplace through its ACR systems, centered around the HAIPICK...
Benzinga
MaxLinear and SoftAtHome Partner on prpl Life Cycle Management Solution for Home Gateways
Demonstrates MaxLinear Open Service Platform interworking with SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution at prpl Foundation Summit 2022 – 20 October, Novotel Amsterdam. MaxLinear, Inc. MXL today announced that it has teamed with SoftAtHome to showcase the prpl Life Cycle Management (LCM) at the prpl Foundation 2022 prpl Summit. The open-source LCM agent software developed for prplOS will be shown running on the MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform connected to SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution.
Tech Times
How Young Anil Bhaskar Became CEO Of One Of The Top Electronic Manufacturers On The Cutting Edge Of Industrial Monitoring Technology
Anil Bhaskar is a self-made and renowned tech entrepreneur who has climbed his way to the top of the tech industry. He has worked with various startups, and now holds the position of CEO for National Control Devices. Although only in his early thirties, Anil has already sat on many recognized consulting boards, such as the Forbes Technology Council, IEEE, and the Institute of Industrials Systems Engineers. However, this executive aspect of his career has never held him back when it comes time to roll up his sleeves and dive into new projects.
dailyhodl.com
India Has the Third-Largest Web 3.0 Talent Pool in the World – NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
As India’s Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to flourish, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent industry on the sidelines of the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2022 (NPC 2022). The country is home to over 450 active Web 3.0 startups, including...
cryptobriefing.com
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism
Soulbound tokens are coming to RhinoX, the game developed by BNB Chain platform BinaryX. BinaryX, the GameFi development platform behind the metaverse games CyberChess and CyberDragon, today announced the launch of its official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web3 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to breed 2nd generation NFTs from their existing NFTs.
CoinTelegraph
India ranks third in the world in terms of Web3 workforce size: Report
According to a new study published by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), a nonprofit organization in India with over 3,000 members, the country currently possesses 11% of the world’s Web3 talent. The figure makes India the world’s third-largest regarding its Web3 workforce, employing nearly 75,000 blockchain professionals today. Furthermore, the industry group expects the talent pool to grow by over 120% within the next two years.
thecoinrise.com
Turkey Deploys Blockchain to Power its e-Human Projects
One of the most active nations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is Turkey, and it seeks to accomplish more. In a report by Cointelegraph Turkey on Wednesday, its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed information about the country’s e-human project which is powered by blockchain. The e-Humaan project...
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool
Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
Cleo, VAI Expand Partnership to Accelerate Ecosystem Integration Adoption
ROCKFORD, Ill. & RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005048/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
technode.global
AWS to launch infrastructure region in Thailand with $5B investment in the next 15 year
Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced on Monday it plans to open an infrastructure region in Thailand. As part of its commitment to the region, AWS plans an estimated investment of more than $5 billion in Thailand over 15 years, AWS said in a statement. According to...
privatebankerinternational.com
Banco Santander and Forgepoint collaborate on cybersecurity investment
Banco Santander and venture capital firm Forgepoint Capital have announced a strategic alliance to drive cybersecurity investment and innovation across the world. The creation of Forgepoint Capital International (FPCI), a new venture capital management firm focusing on Europe, Latin America, and Europe;. Santander will participate in the next North American...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Allpay Enhances Financial Inclusion Efforts with Open Banking Technology
UK-headquartered payments Fintech, allpay Limited, have teamed up with Salt Edge, a key player in Open Banking services, to enable businesses to offer customers, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a convenient payment experience, being a part of the larger financial inclusion initiative of the firm. allpay was launched in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Finastra’s Core Solution to Help Belize Bank Achieve Business Expansion Goals
Finastra recently announced that The Belize Bank Limited, one of the largest banks in Belize, providing retail, corporate and commercial banking services, “successfully migrated the business of Scotiabank (Belize) Limited onto the Fusion Essence core banking platform following an acquisition facilitated by its parent company, Caribbean Investments Holdings Limited (CIHL).”
