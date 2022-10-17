ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tournament raises funds for Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center

The 16th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center fundraising Pro-Am tennis tournament took place Oct. 16 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, tennis equipment and cross-border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a Southern California nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth. Visit emptycradle.org and sestenniscenter.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

