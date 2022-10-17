ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
visitbentonville.com

Public Parking in Bentonville

Lot A- NW 2nd St. (Between NW D St. and NW A St.) Lot B- N Main St. (Between N Main St. and NE A St.) Lot C- NE B St. (Between NE B St. and NE A St.) Lot D- NE B St. (Between NE 2nd St. and NE Blake St.)
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
Motorious

Arkansas Mansion Comes With Private Track

Plenty of people fantasize about living in a mansion, but if you’re a gearhead you want something more than a fancy house. However, that can cause some tension with a significant other who’s solely focused on living space. Fortunately, for the well-heeled shopper looking to move to northwestern Arkansas there’s a property for sale right now that’s beautiful, spacious, and has its own private racetrack.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
bentonvillear.com

South Walton Blvd. Lane Closure

Bentonville, AR...South Walton Blvd. at SW 8th Street will be reduced to one north bound and one south bound lane of traffic between the hours of 11:00 pm and 6:00 am the nights of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022. During this time the traffic signal will be placed into a flash mode signalizing an all-way stop. Said closure is for road construction.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy