Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
visitbentonville.com
Public Parking in Bentonville
Lot A- NW 2nd St. (Between NW D St. and NW A St.) Lot B- N Main St. (Between N Main St. and NE A St.) Lot C- NE B St. (Between NE B St. and NE A St.) Lot D- NE B St. (Between NE 2nd St. and NE Blake St.)
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
Arkansas Mansion Comes With Private Track
Plenty of people fantasize about living in a mansion, but if you’re a gearhead you want something more than a fancy house. However, that can cause some tension with a significant other who’s solely focused on living space. Fortunately, for the well-heeled shopper looking to move to northwestern Arkansas there’s a property for sale right now that’s beautiful, spacious, and has its own private racetrack.
Breeze Airways adds three flights to XNA
The Northwest Arkansas National Airport announced Wednesday that Breeze Airways is adding three new flights to its fleet.
koamnewsnow.com
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
kuaf.com
Lakes, creeks surround city where its residents learn septic system management
Bella Vista has seven lakes and about 77% of Bella Vista’s residents have a septic system. As the population grows, more septic tanks will be installed. Residents are learning how to tend to their systems not only to save money overall but also, because all water eventually flows downstream.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KYTV
City of Berryville, Ark., looks to move police station
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Berryville is purchasing a property previously owned by Entergy Arkansas along U.S. 62. The city plans on using the building as its new police department, which has been at its current location next to city hall since 1991. Police Chief Robert Bartos says the department doubled in size in that period.
Springdale firefighters warn of 'silent killer' as colder temperatures roll in
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Firefighters with the Springdale Fire Department's hazmat unit are warning residents to check their appliances for carbon monoxide leaks. Earlier this month, the fire department's Engine 3 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in a home. Ductwork venting from the heating and air units fell over, releasing carbon monoxide. Driver operator John Buchan was one of the firefighters that responded to the call.
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
Rogers Fire Department responds to early morning duplex fire
Rogers Fire Department responded to an early morning duplex fire that started Thursday morning on Oct. 20 at approximately 4 a.m.
USACE cautions of low water levels at Beaver Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is cautioning boaters of low water levels at Beaver Lake.
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
bentonvillear.com
South Walton Blvd. Lane Closure
Bentonville, AR...South Walton Blvd. at SW 8th Street will be reduced to one north bound and one south bound lane of traffic between the hours of 11:00 pm and 6:00 am the nights of Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and Thursday, October 20, 2022. During this time the traffic signal will be placed into a flash mode signalizing an all-way stop. Said closure is for road construction.
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
