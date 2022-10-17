ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 3

Bob Barker123
3d ago

So basically Cleveland. com and the plain squealer want everyone to vote straight dem. What good has any of them done for Ohio?

4
Cleveland.com

Ohio Statehouse elections will set scope of GOP control

COLUMBUS – They control a $74 billion state budget and write Ohio’s rules for guns, abortion access, schools, sports betting, and a range of other issues. All 99 state House seats and 17 of 33 Senate seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Republicans currently control 64 House seats and 25 Senate seats. Between Republicans’ current dominance, new district lines they drew to their favor, and a towering campaign cash advantage, the party is all but certain to keep control of both chambers of the general assembly.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The hypocrisy of Matt Huffman

Once again, Republican Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman has demonstrated that there is no depth to his hypocrisy. In 2018, Huffman helped write the congressional anti-gerrymandering amendment to the Ohio Constitution, which specifically empowers the Ohio Supreme Court to enforce the amendment’s terms. As we all witnessed, Huffman joined the other Republican members of Ohio’s Redistricting Commission in simply ignoring rulings by the Ohio Supreme Court which found that the commission’s redistricting maps violated the Ohio Constitution.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights

Election integrity has become a more politicized topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Robert Sprague for Ohio treasurer: endorsement editorial

Serving as Ohio treasurer is not meant to be a partisan job. The treasurer is the steward of billions in state monies and public employee pension investments, and oversees programs designed to help average Ohioans finance their small businesses or keep their family farms afloat or pay for their disabled kids’ needs through tax-free savings.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Three Ohio justices err in revealing views on abortion issues likely to come before them: editorial

In early March, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade abortion ruling expected to fall that spring, three sitting Ohio Supreme Court justices -- all of whom are on the ballot this year -- answered a questionnaire from Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati on their legal philosophies and views on abortion, as well as other issues. Among the questions they answered were ones that bore on whether Roe v. Wade was rightly decided, when life begins and whether the Ohio Constitution includes any provision “intended to require the use of public funds for abortion.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
CLEVELAND, OH
Washington Examiner

75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud

(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
