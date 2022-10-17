Read full article on original website
Bob Barker123
3d ago
So basically Cleveland. com and the plain squealer want everyone to vote straight dem. What good has any of them done for Ohio?
Reply
4
Related
Judge4Yourself releases ratings for Ohio Supreme Court, Cuyahoga County judge races ahead of Nov. 8 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A collection of local legal organizations hopes Cuyahoga County voters in the Nov. 8 general election turn to Judge4Yourself.com to find out what lawyers who actually practice in court think of candidates running for judges. The legal groups rated two of three Democratic challengers to the Ohio...
Ohio Statehouse elections will set scope of GOP control
COLUMBUS – They control a $74 billion state budget and write Ohio’s rules for guns, abortion access, schools, sports betting, and a range of other issues. All 99 state House seats and 17 of 33 Senate seats are up for grabs on Election Day. Republicans currently control 64 House seats and 25 Senate seats. Between Republicans’ current dominance, new district lines they drew to their favor, and a towering campaign cash advantage, the party is all but certain to keep control of both chambers of the general assembly.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
The hypocrisy of Matt Huffman
Once again, Republican Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman has demonstrated that there is no depth to his hypocrisy. In 2018, Huffman helped write the congressional anti-gerrymandering amendment to the Ohio Constitution, which specifically empowers the Ohio Supreme Court to enforce the amendment’s terms. As we all witnessed, Huffman joined the other Republican members of Ohio’s Redistricting Commission in simply ignoring rulings by the Ohio Supreme Court which found that the commission’s redistricting maps violated the Ohio Constitution.
Here are Ohio’s legislative races to watch on Election Day 2022: Capitol Letter
Statehouse control: Seventeen Senate seats and all 99 House seats are up for grabs on Election Day, the first run of Ohio’s new redistricting system. Democrats hold little chance of retaking either chamber, leaving the real question of how much control Republicans will hold, Jake Zuckerman reports. Nipped in...
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Cedar Point not required to issue refunds for pandemic-shortened season, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cedar Point does not have to refund money to season passholders who were unhappy with how the park handled the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, according to a ruling Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court. The unanimous court ruled that the park had the right to adjust...
Record-Herald
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights
Election integrity has become a more politicized topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
Robert Sprague for Ohio treasurer: endorsement editorial
Serving as Ohio treasurer is not meant to be a partisan job. The treasurer is the steward of billions in state monies and public employee pension investments, and oversees programs designed to help average Ohioans finance their small businesses or keep their family farms afloat or pay for their disabled kids’ needs through tax-free savings.
Democrat Nan Whaley: Much of agenda as governor would have to wait until another redistricting plan passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for governor, indicated Wednesday that if elected, she likely would fight with Republican state lawmakers the first two years of her term and seek to pass her agenda after another redistricting fight. “I do recognize that I will have not a...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks Ohio Supreme Court to keep former utility regulator’s assets frozen
Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday to press pause on a lower court’s decision unfreezing millions of dollars in assets of a former utility regulator accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe. In a motion filed Tuesday, attorneys for Yost argued that the lower...
Cleveland Botanical Garden’s hours, parking and admission fees do not violate 140-year-old land donation, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Cleveland Botanical Garden is not in violation of a 140-year-old deed that created Wade Park when it built an underground parking garage, began charging admission and regulated the hours that the space is open, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court unanimously agreed that city...
Three Ohio justices err in revealing views on abortion issues likely to come before them: editorial
In early March, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade abortion ruling expected to fall that spring, three sitting Ohio Supreme Court justices -- all of whom are on the ballot this year -- answered a questionnaire from Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati on their legal philosophies and views on abortion, as well as other issues. Among the questions they answered were ones that bore on whether Roe v. Wade was rightly decided, when life begins and whether the Ohio Constitution includes any provision “intended to require the use of public funds for abortion.”
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan drop the gloves and go at each other in a genuine debate: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance recycled a lot of the same material, but showed considerably more personal contempt in their final debate of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. We’re talking about how the candidates sparred on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
Washington Examiner
75 names sent to prosecutors for potential Ohio voter fraud
(The Center Square) – The number of people referred for prosecution for alleged voter fraud during the 2022 election continues to grow. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the names of 75 additional people have been sent to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for additional investigation and possible prosecution.
Ohio: 75 cases of voter fraud ID’d by state election leader
Since LaRose took office in 2019, 630 people have been accused of voter fraud. According to LaRose, those accusations include non-citizens voting, people who voted twice, and people who voted on behalf of a dead person.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3