Ring doorbell captures UPS driver’s lightning-fast reflexes when 4-year-old is pinned by 100-lb. package
A UPS driver didn’t think twice when he heard the faint cries of a little boy pinned down by a heavy package — and now, the heart-stopping security footage is going viral. The video, captured by a Ring doorbell and later uploaded to the subreddit r/HumansBeingBros, quickly gained over 8,000 upvotes and 100 comments.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Café charges rude customers more than double for their beverages: 'Say please'
Hussain shares that some customers pull a funny line on them by saying, 'Can I order one Hello, desi chai, please.'
Snapchat will let you keep your stories up for a week
Snapchat is trying to take back the crown as the top place to post Stories. In a press release, the company announced a number of new features coming to Snapchat Plus, the company’s subscription product that offers additional features for users. One of those features is Custom Story Expiration, which now allows subscribers to leave a story up for as little as an hour to as long as a week instead of the default twenty-four-hour expiration.
15 Wildly Wrong And Incredibly Stupid Things People Actually Believed That Have Me Shaking My Head
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
First wild bison born in UK for 6,000 years after small herd brought to Kent
The first wild bison to be born in the UK for around 6,000 years has been announced just months after a small herd was brought to Kent.As part of the Wilder Blean project, the animals were only released last July and unknown to organisers, one of them was pregnant.Bison often conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators, so when a female calf was born, it took the rangers completely by surprise.Footage captures the adorable baby roaming with the rest of the herd.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More East Kent maternity deaths: 45 babies might have survived with better care, inquiry findsAmputee sheepdog expertly rounds up flock after having operation to remove legSea lion hugs snorkeling teenager off coast of Mexico
