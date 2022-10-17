ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Snapchat will let you keep your stories up for a week

Snapchat is trying to take back the crown as the top place to post Stories. In a press release, the company announced a number of new features coming to Snapchat Plus, the company’s subscription product that offers additional features for users. One of those features is Custom Story Expiration, which now allows subscribers to leave a story up for as little as an hour to as long as a week instead of the default twenty-four-hour expiration.
The Independent

First wild bison born in UK for 6,000 years after small herd brought to Kent

The first wild bison to be born in the UK for around 6,000 years has been announced just months after a small herd was brought to Kent.As part of the Wilder Blean project, the animals were only released last July and unknown to organisers, one of them was pregnant.Bison often conceal their pregnancies to avoid being targeted by predators, so when a female calf was born, it took the rangers completely by surprise.Footage captures the adorable baby roaming with the rest of the herd.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More East Kent maternity deaths: 45 babies might have survived with better care, inquiry findsAmputee sheepdog expertly rounds up flock after having operation to remove legSea lion hugs snorkeling teenager off coast of Mexico

