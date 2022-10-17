Read full article on original website
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
Chatham Co. police chief fully believes they will find Quinton Simon's remains in landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI held a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case of Quinton Simon. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player below. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley...
Beaufort County School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department arrested a Beaufort County school district employee on Wednesday for criminal solicitation of a minor, according to officials. Daniel Fallon, 41, of Beaufort, was arrested as part of an undercover operation called "Rock the Boat." Investigators identified Fallon as a subject...
Bluffton teen arrested after deadly shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A man died in Bluffton Tuesday night, and a teenager was arrested after a shooting, according to officials. Bluffton police officers responded to Buck Island Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a victim who had sustained three gunshot wounds. The victim, 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wayne County school officials reported that a school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, and two students were aboard. The Wayne County School System released this statement:. We are...
Hilton Head Island man convicted for conspiracy to steal aircraft design secrets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from aircraft companies. Gilbert Basaldua, 63, of Hilton Head Island, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal trade secrets and interstate transportation of stolen property.
Coastal Health District provides drive-thru flu clinic in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Health Department held a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on Wednesday. Health department officials recommended the flu shot for everyone over six months old. The drive-thru site was made available for residents to have an easy and quick process to get vaccinated. You...
'Stop the stigma:' Port Wentworth seek recovery resources for substance abuse, addiction
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — Front Porch Recovery Center hosted a town hall Wednesday at Port Wentworth City Hall with State Rep. Edna Jackson to discuss addiction recovery efforts in the city. The center's founder, Katy Parker, spoke about her goal to start this center, and Jeff Breedlove, the...
Beaufort County school leaders react to S.C. report card ratings
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education just released the 2022 school report cards which review school performance in each school district. The report cards assign each school a rating based on their academic growth and success ranging from excellent to unsatisfactory. According to Beaufort...
City of Savannah creates young adult task force
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a new task force Tuesday to teach young adults between the ages of 21 and 34 about local government. Mayor Van Johnson said the task force is called Savannah YALL, which stands for Young Adults Leading Locally. He said it...
City of Savannah releases results from police chief community input survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) released the results of their community engagement process involved in the recruitment of a new police chief. The City partnered with PERF to facilitate a hiring process centered on community input at the outset,"...
Keep Savannah Beautiful invites residents to participate in fall cleanup on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Keep Savannah Beautiful is seeking volunteers for the organization's fall cleanup this Saturday. Carliss Bates, director of Keep Savannah Beautiful, encouraged any residents that are interested to come out. The bi-annual event is hosted in connection with the national Great American Cleanup initiative. “We ask...
SPD commits to improving female representation on the force
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department signed the national 30x30 pledge to increase the number of female law enforcement officers to 30% by 2030. Women currently make up 12% of the country’s sworn officers and only three percent of police leadership roles. SPD is above that curve with female officers accounting for 20% of the force and 25% of leadership roles.
Students in Bluffton make motorized cars accessible for children with different abilities
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Students at River Ridge Academy are involved in "Go Baby Go," a program that helps give modified, motorized cars to children with different abilities to make them more accessible. Four students, who are part of the robotics club, volunteered their time outside of the club...
Georgia's first district candidates talk early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic candidate Wade Herring and incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter are vying for Georgia's first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and are encouraging people to get to the polls and vote. Herring spoke at the Georgia Democrats early voting tour stop in Savannah...
Georgia Southern receives federal grant for underrepresented students
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University leaders announced the school will receive a $1.3 million federal grant to support first-generation and underrepresented college students in pursuit of doctoral degrees. GSU is one of five Georgia schools to receive this grant which will support the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate...
Tournament, law enforcement officials expect large crowds for PGA Tour's CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The PGA Tour is making a stop in South Carolina this week, with the CJ Cup in Ridgeland starting on Thursday. This year's tournament director, Andre Silva, said this is the first year they have held the CJ Cup in the southeast, and they expect fans to show up in droves.
SCAD gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for 25th Film Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design is rolling out the red carpet for one of its biggest events of the year. The 25th SCAD Film Festival is coming to town, welcoming Hollywood filmmakers, as well as SCAD alumni and students to an eight-day festival. In just two days, the school will welcome over 10,000 people to downtown Savannah.
