Chatham County, GA

Bluffton teen arrested after deadly shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A man died in Bluffton Tuesday night, and a teenager was arrested after a shooting, according to officials. Bluffton police officers responded to Buck Island Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a victim who had sustained three gunshot wounds. The victim, 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
BLUFFTON, SC
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
SAVANNAH, GA
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wayne County school officials reported that a school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, and two students were aboard. The Wayne County School System released this statement:. We are...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
Hilton Head Island man convicted for conspiracy to steal aircraft design secrets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from aircraft companies. Gilbert Basaldua, 63, of Hilton Head Island, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal trade secrets and interstate transportation of stolen property.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Beaufort County school leaders react to S.C. report card ratings

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Education just released the 2022 school report cards which review school performance in each school district. The report cards assign each school a rating based on their academic growth and success ranging from excellent to unsatisfactory. According to Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
City of Savannah creates young adult task force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a new task force Tuesday to teach young adults between the ages of 21 and 34 about local government. Mayor Van Johnson said the task force is called Savannah YALL, which stands for Young Adults Leading Locally. He said it...
SAVANNAH, GA
SPD commits to improving female representation on the force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department signed the national 30x30 pledge to increase the number of female law enforcement officers to 30% by 2030. Women currently make up 12% of the country’s sworn officers and only three percent of police leadership roles. SPD is above that curve with female officers accounting for 20% of the force and 25% of leadership roles.
Georgia's first district candidates talk early voting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Democratic candidate Wade Herring and incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter are vying for Georgia's first district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and are encouraging people to get to the polls and vote. Herring spoke at the Georgia Democrats early voting tour stop in Savannah...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Southern receives federal grant for underrepresented students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University leaders announced the school will receive a $1.3 million federal grant to support first-generation and underrepresented college students in pursuit of doctoral degrees. GSU is one of five Georgia schools to receive this grant which will support the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate...
STATESBORO, GA
SCAD gearing up to welcome thousands of guests for 25th Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah College of Art and Design is rolling out the red carpet for one of its biggest events of the year. The 25th SCAD Film Festival is coming to town, welcoming Hollywood filmmakers, as well as SCAD alumni and students to an eight-day festival. In just two days, the school will welcome over 10,000 people to downtown Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA

