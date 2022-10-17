SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department signed the national 30x30 pledge to increase the number of female law enforcement officers to 30% by 2030. Women currently make up 12% of the country’s sworn officers and only three percent of police leadership roles. SPD is above that curve with female officers accounting for 20% of the force and 25% of leadership roles.

13 HOURS AGO