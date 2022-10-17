ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AI lets anyone emulate their favorite artists. Artists aren't happy about it

In just months, millions of people have flocked to text-to-image AI systems and they are already being used to create experimental films, magazine covers and images to illustrate news stories. An image generated with an AI system called Midjourney recently won an art competition at the Colorado State Fair, and caused an uproar among artists.
