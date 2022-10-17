ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream …. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind …. Graduation day is a special moment Newport News Public...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home

NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire

12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Burns were minor to moderate, firefighters say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TKxuSt. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton …. 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case

WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. https://bit.ly/3F1C9Lx. Suspect in custody following possible abduction in …. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CMEDL6. Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton. A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CMEDL6. Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy