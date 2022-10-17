Read full article on original website
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream …. Lewis Hamilton, Hannibal Buress, Thundercat and more are scheduled to attend the three-day forum. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TE7HuT. Newport News Public Schools talks strategy behind …. Graduation day is a special moment Newport News Public...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home
NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton on Friday morning. Burns were minor to moderate, firefighters say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TKxuSt. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton …. 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured in an apartment complex fire in Hampton...
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
vabeach.com
Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area
Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
princessanneindy.com
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
First responders from across the nation learn life-saving skills in Virginia Beach
Firefighters learn new life saving skills to rescue people if a building collapses.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
WAVY News 10
CC: Give a Shuck Oyster Roast
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast is taking place Sunday in Virginia Beach. Get the details in this community connection. 6th annual Give a Shuck Oyster Roast to benefit CHKD is Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m. At The Cove: 1871 North Great...
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. https://bit.ly/3F1C9Lx. Suspect in custody following possible abduction in …. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Portsmouth Humane Society waives adoption fees, offers 2-week fostering option
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society was completely out of open kennels this Tuesday. Now, they're getting the word out about adoption and fostering opportunities that could get a pet out of the crowded shelter, and unite you with a new best friend. "If you're thinking about adopting,...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton
A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CMEDL6. Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton. A man was shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CMEDL6. Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
