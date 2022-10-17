ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
FLORENCE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

SWAT called out to domestic disturbance call in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A domestic disturbance call led to the SWAT team being called out to an apartment early Wednesday morning, police reports say. At 2 a.m. on Oct. 19, the Georgetown Police Department received a call to the 2100 block of N. Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. The dispatch officer was informed that there was a man reportedly holding a woman against her will with a firearm and had assaulted her.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family

AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Texas neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s spooky season, but one Austin neighborhood was dealt a nasty trick when a 14-foot-tall skeleton Halloween decoration was stolen from one of its homes. Neighbors’ security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from the northwest Austin condominium community, just before 5 p.m. Grazia Ruskin, president of the condominium’s HOA board, told KXAN Tuesday neighbors were shocked the theft occurred in the middle of the day when many community members are outside or milling around.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed. James Lee Zapata Jr., 23, pled guilty and was sentenced for the February 2019 murder of Texas State University student Aaron Jackson Peterman.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox44news.com

School canceled because of illnesses

Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...

