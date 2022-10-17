AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s spooky season, but one Austin neighborhood was dealt a nasty trick when a 14-foot-tall skeleton Halloween decoration was stolen from one of its homes. Neighbors’ security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from the northwest Austin condominium community, just before 5 p.m. Grazia Ruskin, president of the condominium’s HOA board, told KXAN Tuesday neighbors were shocked the theft occurred in the middle of the day when many community members are outside or milling around.

