Related
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Texas Teacher Caught On Camera Throwing Student Against Wall
The school, however, is denying that any "abuse" occurred.
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
Round Rock ISD administrator accused of pushing student into wall, causing injury to his head
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock ISD administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after surveillance video showed him grabbing a then-13-year-old student and pushing him into a room. The student claims, and video shows, that he hit his head. "I mean, it...
txktoday.com
Bowie County Traffic Stop Results In People Smuggling Charges For Austin Man
TEXARKANA, Texas–An Austin, Texas, man accused of transporting six unauthorized immigrants from Guatemala in the U.S. is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $150,000. Jose Cruz, 23, was stopped by a Texas state trooper as he traveled on Interstate 30 in Bowie County on Oct....
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
SWAT called out to domestic disturbance call in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A domestic disturbance call led to the SWAT team being called out to an apartment early Wednesday morning, police reports say. At 2 a.m. on Oct. 19, the Georgetown Police Department received a call to the 2100 block of N. Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. The dispatch officer was informed that there was a man reportedly holding a woman against her will with a firearm and had assaulted her.
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
fox7austin.com
Video: Dash cam captures Uber crash; driver struggling to support family
AUSTIN, Texas - A former U.S. Army interpreter is struggling to support his family after a car crashed into his in Austin, and it was all caught on dash cameras. Uber driver Haitham Nassar may be recognized by some people for his car karaoke. He says it's a job that he enjoys, but now he's unable to work.
Austin couple moves out of Texas to start family following Roe v. Wade overturn and miscarriages
AUSTIN, Texas — Jared and Rachel Bentley say the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June pushed their decision to leave Texas to start a family, and they feel safe about it. "We've been trying to start a family since January 2021," Rachel Bentley said. Movers have already come...
everythinglubbock.com
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Texas neighborhood
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s spooky season, but one Austin neighborhood was dealt a nasty trick when a 14-foot-tall skeleton Halloween decoration was stolen from one of its homes. Neighbors’ security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from the northwest Austin condominium community, just before 5 p.m. Grazia Ruskin, president of the condominium’s HOA board, told KXAN Tuesday neighbors were shocked the theft occurred in the middle of the day when many community members are outside or milling around.
everythinglubbock.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed. James Lee Zapata Jr., 23, pled guilty and was sentenced for the February 2019 murder of Texas State University student Aaron Jackson Peterman.
Austin police officer acquitted on 2 misconduct charges; defense attorney slams 'desperate and rudderless DA'
Nathaniel Stallings, a former Austin Police Department officer, was acquitted on two alleged misconduct charges on Monday stemming from a 2017 arrest.
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
fox44news.com
School canceled because of illnesses
Bell County (FOX 44) — Bartlett ISD announced Thursday that classes are canceled Friday because of non-COVID related illnesses. The school district announced on Facebook that there are a large number of staff members and students who are sick. School will resume on Monday, Oct. 24th. Despite the illnesses,...
Austin woman charged with murder in cyclist’s death appears in court
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at an east Austin home appeared in court Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing.
