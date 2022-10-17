ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper. City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Seventies Today and Tomorrow, Snow on Sunday in the Casper Area

Come Sunday it's going to look a lot different outside. You know you're in Wyoming when the highs are in the mid-seventies one day and snowing the next. Today's forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a mild, breezy day. Clear skies for the next couple nights will produce colorful sunrises.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Fire Weather Watch for Natrona County

The National Weather Service in Riverton has Issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Evening. Impacts: Low Humidities, Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, And. Strong Gusty winds will Create Erratic Fire Behavior. New Fire. Starts are Possible. Wind: West 10 to 20 MPH with Gusts...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs

CASPER, Wyo. — A project to conduct extensive sewer line maintenance along K Street is beginning on Monday, the City of Casper said. While no street closures are planned, drivers should expect traffic disruptions along K Street between Elma Street and the wastewater treatment plant for 2–3 weeks, the city’s Monday press release said. Work will happen over the weekends in an effort to expedite the project and minimize disruptions.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming

October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday

Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
ROLLING HILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

LOOK: Classic Downtown Bank Is Now Casper’s Newest Venue

One of the most prominent structures in downtown Casper is getting a facelift, at least from the inside. The former Wells Fargo Bank building, located at 234 East 1st Street, is now "The M". A complete remodel of the inside of the former bank, is currently in progress, which will transform the The M into Casper's "newest and most elegant venue".
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway

Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Raines; Sweet Jr.; Wanbaugh; Sheldon

Edna Dianne Raines will be celebrated with a memorial service at North Casper Clubhouse, 1032 East L St., Casper, Wyoming, starting at noon on Oct. 27, 2022. Di is survived by two of her three children, Debbie McGregor of Casper and Mark McGregor of Texas, and her younger brother, Robert Lee Raines of Illinois.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

