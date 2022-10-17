Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
A More Inclusive Halloween in Winona
(KWNO)-As Winona fast approaches Halloween, MedStar Health encourages the distribution of inclusive treats for local Trick or Treaters this year. Based upon recent surveys, MedStar Health found that nearly half of all households will be distributing non-candy treats, such as stickers and small toys, to avoid dreaded food allergies and other health complications in children.
visitwinona.com
“Bistro on Wheels” Rolls into Winona
Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Debuts New Grocery Layout in Wisconsin
Midwest retailer Hy-Vee Inc. has opened its reimagined store format in La Crosse, Wis., on Oct. 18, featuring a convenient grocery experience with a focus on foodservice, expanded departments, high-tech shopping and other amenities. The new store layout marks the second of its kind in Wisconsin and the fourth for...
La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
spectrumnews1.com
New hospital expansion marks largest in Mayo Clinic Health System history
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A Wisconsin hospital system is growing in the La Crosse area. On the existing campus of the Mayo Clinic Health System, a new building is in the works. Cranes and construction equipment are buzzing as a deadline of fall 2024 approaches. Construction began this past...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Homeless in the winter: City officials say La Crosse’s Mayor may issue an emergency decree
On October 31, Houska Park will shut down, leaving some campers with uncertainties about where they will go.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning in Boyd Park. “Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.
La Crosse doctors warn parents to watch out for RSV symptoms as cases rise nationwide
RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and causes thousands of kids to be hospitalized every year.
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
winonan.org
PragerU speaker sparks controversy and discourse at Winona State
Campus has been steeped in controversy the past few weeks as many students expressed their concerns about PragerU’s podcaster and influencer, Amala Ekpunobi, who visited Winona State University’s campus on October 14. Despite its namesake, Prager University is not in fact a university, but a 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering...
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
City of La Crosse says property reassessment won’t impact many property owners
The City of La Crosse recently sent homeowners their 2022 Notice of Assessment. For some families, the property value increase is tens of thousands of dollars, but La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says homeowners should not panic.
Daily Cardinal
UW-La Crosse College Republicans president resigns in response to discriminatory chalkings
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans president Megan Pauley resigned last week after photos of chalkings made by members of the group were posted on social media. The post has since been deleted, as well as the post announcing the resignation. Four of the chalkings included offensive phrasings, including...
Onalaska city officials considering adding roundabout at busy intersection
The City of Onalaska is considering building a roundabout at a busy intersection.
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
