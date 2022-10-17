Winona has a new food truck on the block reported the Winona Daily News. The Chef’s Table opened its “restaurant on wheels” in late August to test the waters before the cold season sets in. A couple of the owners are professional chefs and one specializes in French cuisine and they source their food from local vendors like Whitewater Gardens and Featherstone Farms. They have served food at the Winona Farmers’ Market, at the Gundersen Lutheran parking lot and most recently at the Sandbar Storytelling Festival. On the off season, they plan to focus on catering at family and corporate events.

