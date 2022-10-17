Man arrested in New Home, accused of having pornography of child under 12
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted on federal charges and accused of possessing child pornography of a child under 12, according to court documents.
Emmanuel Rosa, 23, was arrested by the Texas Rangers in New Home on Friday, October 14. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The indictment said, from an unknown time to around July 28, 2021, Rosa had at least one image of child pornography on his phone.
Rosa was also accused of receiving and distributing the child pornography, according to court documents.
As of Monday, Rosa remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. No bond was listed.
