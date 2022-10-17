ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams mark strong defensive showing with seven defenders tallying four or more tackles

By John Dillon
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams defense was extremely stingy against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, allowing just 10 points and 203 yards in the matchup. Their exceptional team effort was evident on film, and the stat sheet reflected how involved their unit was, with seven players tallying four or more tackles in the game.

Linebackers Ernest Jones, Bobby Wagner, and Leonard Floyd accounted for 18 total tackles as a group, with A’Shawn Robinson, Marquise Copeland, and Aaron Donald pitching in for another 16 from their spots on the defensive line. Safety Taylor Rapp was the final player who marked the milestone, getting involved in several plays with five tackles recorded in the effort.

Los Angeles’ defense was in dire need of a bounce-back game this week, and this group was instrumental in making sure that the team did not fall to two games below .500. Instead, with the win at home against the Panthers, the Rams have now positioned themselves to get back in the race for the lead in the NFC West and should have a good launching point for a playoff run if they can find more success in the coming weeks.

It is worth noting, too, that Bobby Wagner moved to 15th place on the all-time tackles leaderboard, with his seven tackles in this game putting him at 1,429 in his career according to a release distributed by the Rams following their Week 6 win. The impressive pace he is on should put him in a position to advance further up the chart over the next couple of seasons.

With 11 more games to play in 2022, Los Angeles is now primed to make the most of their disappointing 2-3 start, and with their record now at 3-3, they could prove that their early-season struggles were just a bump in the road of an otherwise promising campaign. It will take more herculean efforts from their defenders to ensure that they don’t go on another skid, but with some help from their offense, which also took a step forward this week, they should have the Rams back on track for playoff contention in no time.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

