ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
Daily Mail

Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity

A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Aabha Gopan

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Sea Coast Echo

Geena Davis: My height made me feel like a misfit

Geena Davis “really wanted to be small” and struggled to fit in because of her height. The ‘Thelma and Louise’ actress, who started her career as a lingerie model, has opened up about the insecurity she had with her height when she was younger and confessed that she felt like a misfit as she was taller than her school colleagues.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Sea Coast Echo

Amy Schumer: My toddler is a supreme athlete

Amy Schumer has hailed her three-year-old is son as a "supreme athlete". The 41-year-old comedian is mother to Gene with husband Chris Fischer and explained that the little one "talks too much" and "loves to work out". She said: "I can't. I can't handle it. He's too cute. He's too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy