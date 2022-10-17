Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY's Amy Avery reporting. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/court-documents-reveal-disturbing-details-in-missing-hampton-kids-case/. 2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. https://bit.ly/3F1C9Lx. Suspect in custody following possible abduction in …. Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
WAVY News 10
Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
First responders from across the nation learn life-saving skills in Virginia Beach
Firefighters learn new life saving skills to rescue people if a building collapses.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
vabeach.com
Some Things to Know About Virginia Beach and the Surrounding Area
Virginia Beach history dates back to a time when Native Americans lived in the region for thousands of years before the landing of English colonialists in America at Cape Henry in April 1607. When they landed, they set up the first settlement at Jamestown, it was a permanent settlement and...
WAVY News 10
Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Details emerge after missing Hampton children found …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. A dedication ceremony was held the morning of Oct. 19, 2022 for the new Virginia Beach City Hall. This is the full ceremony. Details: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vb-hosts-building-dedication-for-new-city-hall-oct-19/ Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office warn residents...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home
NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
Police calm fears over bizarre encounters with woman in Virginia Beach
Police say they’re investigating a woman who’s had bizarre encounters with Virginia Beach families over the past month.
Man killed in shooting Thursday night in Norfolk neighborhood
Norfolk Police said they're on the scene of a deadly shooting in the 800 block of B Avenue. In a tweet, police said the call came in around 6:35 p.m. They said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAVY News 10
Teacher taken to hospital after chemical spill at Booker T Washington High in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue initially just after 11 a.m. that crews were at the school for a “chemical emergency.” In an update at noon, she said the spill happened in a storage room and the teacher had minor injuries.
Two killed in Mathews County crash
The drivers of two vehicles involved in a Tuesday crash on Route 198 in Mathews County died from their injuries, Virginia State Police say.
‘It does not get easier’: Norfolk family mourns as murder remains unsolved for 7 years
There's an old saying that time heals all wounds, but each passing day is just as painful as the next for Travis Whitaker's family.
