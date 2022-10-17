ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton fire

HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Tuesday night on Chamberlin Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell Williams shares lineup for Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Details emerge after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota

HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home

NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Teacher taken to hospital after chemical spill at Booker T Washington High in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue initially just after 11 a.m. that crews were at the school for a “chemical emergency.” In an update at noon, she said the spill happened in a storage room and the teacher had minor injuries.
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy