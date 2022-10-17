Read full article on original website
whby.com
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office provides update on bonfire explosion investigation
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office releases more information on last week’s bonfire explosion. About 60 people attended the celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming. Twenty of them came forward and provided information to investigators. The sheriff’s office reiterates that it will not take action regarding...
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
whby.com
Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband
SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man accused of robbing business with a knife, arrested for armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department reportedly arrested a man on armed robbery charges following an alleged incident on October 14. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for armed robbery. He was reportedly arrested on October 16. Two days earlier...
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies, person of interest identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released more information on Monday’s shooting incident that resulted in a 5-year-old’s death. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 5-year-old girl that was shot on October 17 has died. On October 17 around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a victim that had a gunshot wound.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Fatal Crash
An Appleton woman has been sentenced in a fatal traffic crash case from 2021. 20-year-old Irma Garcia was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and will spend 10 years in prison. Garcia was driving over 100 miles per hour when she...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Two men trapped, injured in Manitowoc County rollover crash; deputies believe alcohol a factor
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were trapped inside an SUV after it rolled over and came to a stop in a farm field in Manitowoc County on Wednesday. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on WIS 147, north of Sturm Road in Mishicot.
Fox11online.com
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Advance Titan
Campus sees increase in rape, vehicle theft
Rape and vehicle theft increased in 2021 on campus, according to the University Police (UWOPD) Clery Report, a federally mandated report of on- and near-campus crimes and referrals. Compared to 2020, this year’s Clery Report is notable for detailing illegal activity occurring during a period with lessened COVID-19 restrictions. One...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Former Grand Chute police officer killed in Texas while on duty
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carrollton Texas Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem."
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
whby.com
Investigators won’t cite bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators will not cite those in attendance at last week’s bonfire explosion for underage drinking. The department fears that the threat of a ticket will keep the minors who witnessed the incident from coming forward to talk with detectives.
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man convicted in deadly stabbing attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been convicted on several counts in the attack on a bartender and the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old man in Green Bay. Wesley Brice, 24, appeared in Brown County Court Oct. 17 for a plea hearing. He pleaded no contest to five counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, False Imprisonment, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was found guilty by the court.
‘My body just took over’: Teen accused of stabbing girl before running her over
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Fall River teen is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl before running her over with a car, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in the Dodge County Circuit Court. Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Police said Saturday that Lenz had struck a juvenile with a vehicle; that juvenile —...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Serial shoplifter charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Green Bay stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
