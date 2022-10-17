Read full article on original website
Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband
SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office provides update on bonfire explosion investigation
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office releases more information on last week’s bonfire explosion. About 60 people attended the celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming. Twenty of them came forward and provided information to investigators. The sheriff’s office reiterates that it will not take action regarding...
Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"
Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
Investigators won’t cite bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators will not cite those in attendance at last week’s bonfire explosion for underage drinking. The department fears that the threat of a ticket will keep the minors who witnessed the incident from coming forward to talk with detectives.
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
Plea deal reached in fatal Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man that stabbed one person to death and injured another reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Wesley Brice pleads “no contest” to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. Brice initially attacked a bartender at a Broadway tavern in March...
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
Two men trapped, injured in Manitowoc County rollover crash; deputies believe alcohol a factor
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were trapped inside an SUV after it rolled over and came to a stop in a farm field in Manitowoc County on Wednesday. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on WIS 147, north of Sturm Road in Mishicot.
Plymouth man killed in Sheboygan County crash
TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — A Plymouth man is killed in a crash in Sheboygan County. Sheriff’s officials say the 20-year-old crashed into a bridge pier column on Interstate 43 in the town of Holland around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man was the only person in the vehicle....
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
