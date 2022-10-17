ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Related
whby.com

Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband

SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
DE PERE, WI
whby.com

Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Green Bay police and fire departments and EMS and Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to East High...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GREEN BAY, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Plea deal reached in fatal Green Bay stabbing

GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man that stabbed one person to death and injured another reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Wesley Brice pleads “no contest” to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. Brice initially attacked a bartender at a Broadway tavern in March...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Plymouth man killed in Sheboygan County crash

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — A Plymouth man is killed in a crash in Sheboygan County. Sheriff’s officials say the 20-year-old crashed into a bridge pier column on Interstate 43 in the town of Holland around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man was the only person in the vehicle....
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pulaski burn victim’s parents say son on road to recovery

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The parents of 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski say their son is one of four bonfire victims still hospitalized. Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski know all of the teens injured have long roads to recovery, but they’re just thankful they’re all alive. It’s been an emotional roller...
PULASKI, WI

