Two passengers dead, driver hurt in East County crash

Two passengers died and a driver was hurt in a crash at an intersection on state Route 94 in Boulevard on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, CHP said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark at a high rate of speed headed north on Tierra Del Sol. He had two passengers.

The Chevrolet failed to stop at the intersection with SR-94, also known as Campo Road, according to the CHP.

As the Chevrolet crossed the highway, a westbound 2020 Hyundai Ioniq T-boned it, slamming into the passenger side.

The passengers in the Chevrolet, both 38-year-old men, died at the scene, the CHP reported. They were residents of Mexico.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is a resident of Paramount in Los Angeles County.

The Hyundai driver, a 29-year-old resident of the city of Imperial, north of El Centro, was not injured.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

