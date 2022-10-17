ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulevard, CA

Two passengers dead, driver hurt in East County crash

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Two passengers died and a driver was hurt in a crash at an intersection on state Route 94 in Boulevard on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. Sunday, CHP said.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark at a high rate of speed headed north on Tierra Del Sol. He had two passengers.

The Chevrolet failed to stop at the intersection with SR-94, also known as Campo Road, according to the CHP.

As the Chevrolet crossed the highway, a westbound 2020 Hyundai Ioniq T-boned it, slamming into the passenger side.

The passengers in the Chevrolet, both 38-year-old men, died at the scene, the CHP reported. They were residents of Mexico.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital. He is a resident of Paramount in Los Angeles County.

The Hyundai driver, a 29-year-old resident of the city of Imperial, north of El Centro, was not injured.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
NBC San Diego

Pursuit Driver Out of San Diego Comes to Stop on Onramp Near LAX

A driver behind the wheel of a gray Nissan leading a chase out of San Diego came to a stop on an LAX onramp Thursday afternoon. The pursuit of the gray Nissan Altima initially started in the San Diego area with San Diego police, before the California Highway Patrol took over.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

2 killed in rural East County crash

A fatal two vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BOULEVARD, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sheriffs' use of force in question after rough arrest caught on camera

The use of force by Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies is once again being questioned after eyewitness video circulated through social media on Wednesday showing deputies arresting a man outside a hookah lounge in Inglewood on Sunday. The man, identified as 24-year-old Blake Anderson, works as a security guard at the hookah lounge located on the 5006 block of West Century Boulevard. It's unclear what prompted deputies to come to the lounge, which is outside their jurisdiction. However, the department said that Anderson is a convicted felon who was in possession of a loaded gun. Once deputies arrived to the scene, video shows...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside

Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
RIVERSIDE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Sheriff’s Briefs Oct. 20, 2022

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17. 8:04 a.m.: A young man who was dropped off at Del Rio Academy School started walking in the opposite direction stating he would enter the school but didn’t. A request was made for help finding the missing juvenile, who was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweater, brown pants, white shoes, and carrying camouflage material.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after car plunges 600 feet over side of Angeles Crest Highway

Search and rescue teams were called to Angeles National Forest early Tuesday morning after a car fell nearly 600 off the side of the highway. At least one person is believed to have died in the crash.The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. on the Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 34.Los Angeles County Fire Department crews could be seen surveying the spot where the car came to a rest. It was unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle. Officials were working to determine what may have caused the crash, and if it happened Tuesday or days earlier. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Sunday night crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia left two drivers dead. It happened at about 7:24 p,m, on October 16, 2022, and involved a 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 43-year-old male from Hesperia and a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle driven by a 22-year-old male also from Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Police Logs, October 8-October 15

EL CENTRO — According to police records, an attention to all valley radios was dispatched Tuesday, October 11 out of El Centro in regards to a homicide. As per logs, a pick up and hold request was noted for a 187 suspect based on reported probable cause. No other information was available.
CALEXICO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy