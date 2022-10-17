Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped Him
During a recent rally aimed at restoring Roe v Wade, President Biden struggled mightily with his words causing his wife, who couldn’t be there, to fume because nobody pulled him off the stage.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
EXCLUSIVE: GOP Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson warns against political 'retribution' as he ‘applauds’ Kevin McCarthy for backing off Biden administration impeachment threats - and suggests multiple candidates may try to primary Trump in 2024
The Republican governor of Arkansas is warning GOP lawmakers to not get caught up in political 'retribution' if they retake one or both chambers of Congress next year. Speaking to DailyMail.com by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson also said he 'applauds' House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for backing off threats to impeach members of the Biden administration. Such calls are widely seen as payback for Democrats' two impeachments of Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Evan McMullin reflect on Jan. 6 at campaign event
U.S. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and independent U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin reflected on the Jan. 6 insurrection and its aftermath Thursday during a crowded campaign forum at the Salt Lake City Library. Details: Kinzinger, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump last year and is one of...
