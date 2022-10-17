Read full article on original website
Pierce electric fire truck named “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”
MILWAUKEE, Wis–Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton wins the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest for 2022. Pierce’s Volterra electric pumper fire truck beat out the Quidel Savanna testing unit produced by Plexus of Neenah. The Volterra was the top on-line vote-getter in every round of the contest sponsored by...
Fond du Lac police get creative in recruitment video
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Fond du Lac Police Department takes a creative approach to recruiting. The department made a video that includes multiple references to Kwik Trip, which is located next to the department’s headquarters. The department currently has 13 vacancies, with six of them being...
State sees a rash of fake school shooter calls
Police departments across the state have been dealing with fake reports of school shootings today (Thursday). Green Bay Police say they got a call just after 10:00 this morning claiming there was an active shooter at East High School and that 15-people had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found no...
Threat toward Oshkosh school leads to arrest
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An arrest is made in connection with a threat toward an Oshkosh school. Police say they were made aware of a social media post containing the threat shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. It is unknown which school was targeted. While the investigation is ongoing, police believe...
Appleton Schools referendum will have less tax impact than expected
The Appleton School District referendum on next month’s ballot will have less of a financial impact on residents than first thought. Thanks to increased state aid, more property tax base, and pre-payment of other debt, the two questions would add four dollars per 100-thousand of assessed value starting next year.
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office provides update on bonfire explosion investigation
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office releases more information on last week’s bonfire explosion. About 60 people attended the celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming. Twenty of them came forward and provided information to investigators. The sheriff’s office reiterates that it will not take action regarding...
Alcohol, speed factors in crash that injured 2
TOWNSHIP OF MISHICOT, Wis. — Two men are hurt in a Manitowoc County crash. An SUV driven by a 53-year-old Two Rivers man lost control along State Highway 147 around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and rolled several times. He and the 20-year-old Two Rivers man riding with him were taken...
Plymouth man killed in Sheboygan County crash
TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. — A Plymouth man is killed in a crash in Sheboygan County. Sheriff’s officials say the 20-year-old crashed into a bridge pier column on Interstate 43 in the town of Holland around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man was the only person in the vehicle....
Former Grand Chute officer killed while serving in Texas
CARROLLTON, Texas — A former Grand Chute police officer is killed in the line of duty in Texas. Officer Steve Nothem of the Carrollton Police Department was hit and killed while assisting a highway DWI investigation Tuesday night. Nothem served with the Grand Chute Police Department for numerous years...
Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
Appleton artist showcases carving talents on “Outrageous Pumpkins”
Appleton, Wis. — Appleton’s Carli Ihde knows how to take pumpkin carving to the next level. She’s currently a contestant on “Outrageous Pumpkins,” airing Sundays at 9 p.m. on Food Network. Each week Carli showcases her skillsets in stressful and wild head-to-head carving competitions. When...
Plea deal reached in fatal Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man that stabbed one person to death and injured another reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Wesley Brice pleads “no contest” to charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Reckless Endangerment. Brice initially attacked a bartender at a Broadway tavern in March...
Menasha woman reaches plea deal on charges related to shooting her husband
SHAWANO, Wis–A Menasha woman that shot her estranged husband reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Tina McCandless is convicted in Shawano County Court on a reduced count of First Degree Reckless Endangerment. She had originally been charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. McCandless shot her husband in the...
