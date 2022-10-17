ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Pride Center of North Central Florida honors those who support LGBTQ+ community

By Alan Festo, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

Gainesville's Pride Week kicked off Sunday night with an awards banquet aimed at honoring those for their outstanding involvement, support and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

It was the first in-person event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual honorees at the banquet, which was held at the Sweetwater Branch Inn, included London Darling, who earned Community Member of the Year; Clare Holman, Volunteer of the Year; and Linda Bassham, who received the Special Award for Lifetime Service.

Bassham, who served for years as treasurer of the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida , has been a local leader in feminist and LGBTQ+ activism since the 1960s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sg53n_0icUwt6W00

Honoring Fleming: Pride Community Center leaders continue work after longtime leader's death

'Heartbroken but undeterred': Gainesville officials, activists react to vandalism of Pride Center of North Central Florida

'He does not hold the overall ideas of Gainesville people': Gainesville's LGBTQ community speaks out on Ben Sasse as likely next UF president

The Unspoken Treasure Society was named community group of the year, while Opus Coffee was named Business Member of the Year.

The Gainesville Area AIDS Project received the Special Award for Exemplary Service.

Equality Florida

Keynote speaker Nikole Parker, Equality Florida’s director of transgender equality, spoke about the challenges she faced as a trans woman of Black, Puerto Rican and Italian descent. She also spoke about the struggles of the trans community and the importance of keeping trans-affirming health care legal and accessible.

While the annual Pride Parade will not be held this year due to financial and logistic constraints, the popular Pride Festival will return to Bo Diddley Plaza from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature entertainment by local LGBTQ+ performers, lawn activities for people of all ages and a variety of vendors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAWyK_0icUwt6W00

The celebration will end with the Gainesville Pride Brunch on Sunday at Paramount Grille, 12 SW First Ave., in downtown Gainesville. Tickets for the two-course meal are sold out.

Those in attendance will get to select from such items as crab cake Benedict with poached eggs, blackened salmon over roasted potatoes and more.

The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida, along with Planned Parenthood’s Gainesville office, was vandalized in late September. The windows were smashed by bricks and notes were left behind at both locations, with at least one containing hate speech.

“The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida remains committed to being a safe place, and this display of hatred has only strengthened our resolve to continue to show up with love for our beautiful LGBTQ+ community,” said Tamára Perry-Lunardo, the center’s director, after the incident. "We’re here, we’re queer — loud and proud.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Pride Center of North Central Florida honors those who support LGBTQ+ community

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida draws challenges over pot license

Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local housing waitlist to reopen after six years

The Alachua County Housing Authority (ACHA) will open its voucher waitlist after six years of working through nearly 2,000 applicants from the last application period. The waitlist distributes Section 8 vouchers from the federal government and will open from Monday to Thursday, Oct. 24-27, before closing again. The vouchers allow recipients to go into the private sector and pay for housing with the funds.
First Coast News

Haleigh Cummings' father to be released from Florida prison Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the father of Haleigh Cummings, the little girl whose disappearance made national headlines, will be released from prison Wednesday. The 5-year-old disappeared from her Satsuma home in the middle of the night in February 2009. At the time she was at...
SATSUMA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO arrests 2 for disturbance near school

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside Eastside Elementary School in Lake City that led to the campus’s lockdown. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, deputies arrested Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, following an incident outside the school.
LAKE CITY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Levy County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing violence in East Williston

Levy County — While investigating two shootings in East Williston, the Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered more than 70 shell casings. They say the first shooting took place in late September, near County Road 318. LCSO says witness did not cooperate in identifying everyone involved, but the investigation remains open. The Sheriff's Office says an argument between two groups resulted in the gun shots.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy