Pride Center of North Central Florida honors those who support LGBTQ+ community

Gainesville's Pride Week kicked off Sunday night with an awards banquet aimed at honoring those for their outstanding involvement, support and contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

It was the first in-person event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual honorees at the banquet, which was held at the Sweetwater Branch Inn, included London Darling, who earned Community Member of the Year; Clare Holman, Volunteer of the Year; and Linda Bassham, who received the Special Award for Lifetime Service.

Bassham, who served for years as treasurer of the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida , has been a local leader in feminist and LGBTQ+ activism since the 1960s.

Honoring Fleming: Pride Community Center leaders continue work after longtime leader's death

'Heartbroken but undeterred': Gainesville officials, activists react to vandalism of Pride Center of North Central Florida

'He does not hold the overall ideas of Gainesville people': Gainesville's LGBTQ community speaks out on Ben Sasse as likely next UF president

The Unspoken Treasure Society was named community group of the year, while Opus Coffee was named Business Member of the Year.

The Gainesville Area AIDS Project received the Special Award for Exemplary Service.

Equality Florida

Keynote speaker Nikole Parker, Equality Florida’s director of transgender equality, spoke about the challenges she faced as a trans woman of Black, Puerto Rican and Italian descent. She also spoke about the struggles of the trans community and the importance of keeping trans-affirming health care legal and accessible.

While the annual Pride Parade will not be held this year due to financial and logistic constraints, the popular Pride Festival will return to Bo Diddley Plaza from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature entertainment by local LGBTQ+ performers, lawn activities for people of all ages and a variety of vendors.

The celebration will end with the Gainesville Pride Brunch on Sunday at Paramount Grille, 12 SW First Ave., in downtown Gainesville. Tickets for the two-course meal are sold out.

Those in attendance will get to select from such items as crab cake Benedict with poached eggs, blackened salmon over roasted potatoes and more.

The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida, along with Planned Parenthood’s Gainesville office, was vandalized in late September. The windows were smashed by bricks and notes were left behind at both locations, with at least one containing hate speech.

“The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida remains committed to being a safe place, and this display of hatred has only strengthened our resolve to continue to show up with love for our beautiful LGBTQ+ community,” said Tamára Perry-Lunardo, the center’s director, after the incident. "We’re here, we’re queer — loud and proud.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Pride Center of North Central Florida honors those who support LGBTQ+ community