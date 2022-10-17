Robert E. Loughran

Robert Edwin Loughran, 79, of Brick, NJ, passed away on Monday, October, 17, 2022.



Robert was born to Florence (Pray) and Thomas FX Loughran in Jersey City, NJ. He grew up in Point Pleasant Beach, where he met and married his loving wife JoAnn. Together, they raised their family and resided in Point Pleasant Borough until retiring in Brick, NJ.



Robert served honorably in the United States Air Force for four years and retired after more than 30 years of service to New Jersey Natural Gas Company. He was a member of Surf Corvette Club and served as an usher at St. Martha’s Church in Brick.



In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers Richard and John Loughran. He is survived by his cherished wife of 54 years, JoAnn (Duff), his daughter Christine Gunner and her husband Timothy, his son Robert, Jr., grandchildren, Emily, Ryan and William Loughran, Iain, Maegan and Shane Gunner, sisters Sara VanWickle, Mary Jane Fendl, brothers Thomas and Michael Loughran, sister-in-law Lois Loughran, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm at O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 21, 2022, 11am at St. Martha’s RC Church, Point Pleasant. Entombment will follow to St. Catharine’s Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Callan D. Costa Foundation, PO Box 1877, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. https://fundly.com/call an-d-costa-foundation



