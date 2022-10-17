ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers lose a starter for the season, star LB could be moving

By Jeff Hathhorn
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Bye weeks are normally the time for players with nagging injuries to heal, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi instead announced Monday a starter who is out for the season.

Left tackle Carter Warren made the decision with his head coach that he wasn’t going to be able to return from his undisclosed injury in time to play again season. The senior from New Jersey started the first four of the year before leaving the Rhode Island game with the injury.

“I can’t thank him enough for all of the efforts he’s made,” Narduzzi said. “It’s sad to think he’s played his last ballgame in a Pitt uniform. He didn’t want to think about it. That’s why he’s tried so hard. He’s tried to rehab and tried to get back.”

“It hasn’t been good enough. We need to get him prepared for his next journey, in the NFL. It’s only fair for him to be able to do that.”

Warren was part of a group of seniors who all decided in December to come back for another year together coming off the ACC Championship. The 6’5” Warren and center Owen Drexel have each missed post of the season due to injury.

As for Warren taking that next step.

“He’s smart He’s got the measurables-he’s got long arms and is athletic,” Narduzzi said. “He could pass protect last year when everyone knew it would be a pass. He could run block this year.”

“I wish he could have had a couple of more games.”

Warren started 39 games in his Pitt career and named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Panthers upset over Clemson last season.

Now what?

Narduzzi said it’s a three-man race at left tackle between his back-up, sophomore Branson Taylor or moving one of the co-starters at right tackle-Gabe Houy or Matt Goncalves to the left side. There is also the possibility of playing four-star freshman Ryan Baer.  They would rather redshirt Baer, but Narduzzi confirmed he’s getting work in with the ones and twos just in case there is another injury.

SirVocea outside?

Shayne Simon praised for his work filling in for SirVocea Dennis at middle linebacker following his injury during the Virginia Tech game. Simon is finally just playing football as he understands the Panthers system following his transfer from Notre Dame. Because he did so well against the Hokies (team leading tackler with nine), the Pitt head coach asked by PantherLair.com’s Chris Peak about potentially moving, or at least giving Dennis reps at outside linebacker?

“Have you been in our staff meetings?” Narduzzi quipped. “You may see him on the outside. You never know. Yeah, he likes it out there, too. If you ask him, he's like -- he called it. That guy gets to make a lot of plays out there. So it might be something you see.”

Look for Malik

Out the Virginia game because of concussion-like symptoms, Narduzzi expects Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham to play Saturday night.

“I'm sure they'll be careful with him,” Narduzzi said. “I'm sure he'll be careful with himself. He's got a career at the next level. But it's been, you know, one, two -- I mean, this will be three weeks. I think Malik will be ready to go.”

Cunningham is third in the ACC in rushing yards per game at 91.4 and second with nine rushing touchdowns. He’s completing 62% of his passes for 968 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Prime-time Panthers

Narduzzi announced the Pitt game next week at North Carolina will be an 8p start.

“I guess we are the only ones fit to run a game at 8p,” Narduzzi said. “It will be our third one of the year and second in a row.”

Panthers pregame starts at 5p this Saturday on 93.7 The Fan before the Panthers and Cardinals.

