Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
Real Salt Lake selling stadium chairs to raise money for ALS
SALT LAKE CITY — Now’s your chance to bring home some not-so-valuable memorabilia from the former Rio Tinto Stadium. They may be used, and they may not be comfortable, but you can bring home your very own chair or chairs from the stadium – which was renamed the America First Field back in September.
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
South Jordan family dressing up home as the ‘Encanto’ house for Halloween
A home in South Jordan is dressing up as the house from Disney's "Encanto" for Halloween and they want Utahns to come visit
‘Several thousand dollars worth of damage’: Salt Lake City rooftop burglar arrested
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly set up a ladder against a Ballpark neighborhood business so he could access its roof and steal copper wire.
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
Illegal immigrant arrested for laundering $915,000 in stolen catalytic converters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Taylorsville police officers, as part of The Crimes Against Statewide Economy (CASE) Unit have arrested 47-year-old Omar Ernesto Martinez-Gomez accusing him of laundering $915,230 worth of stolen catalytic converters in Utah. In July of 2021, Taylorsville police arrested an unidentified person in possession of...
Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant
Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
USPS to hold job fair ahead of holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Postal Service in Utah will hold a job fair this weekend in an effort to hire over 300 employees for the holiday season. The USPS said it has full-time, part-time and seasonal job positions available. The USPS will hold the job fair...
Salt Lake City Council approve rezoning for tiny village
The Salt Lake City Council reached a unanimous decision to approve building more than 50 affordable permanent housing units to address the homeless population in Salt Lake City.
Find the Golden Poop while picking up dog poop at the Run-A-Muk
PARK CITY, Utah — Pet owners who may have missed a moment to pick up their dog’s poop at the Run-A-Muk will have the opportunity to do so in the Basin […]
Status updates on the Main Street Apartments, Moda Luxe and Sundial Tower
For a thorough list of projects in any neighborhood, Building Salt Lake Members can use the Enhanced Search function to find stories about projects in neighborhoods they’re most interested in. With a real estate market slowdown, there’s a threat that projects that had previously been approved are never constructed....
Secluded, Gated Estate Featuring Open and Light Floor Plan in Sandy, UT Hits Market for $7.48M
The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home that has undergone a throughout extensive remodel now available for sale. This home located at 3271 E Deer Hollow Dr S, Sandy, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,931 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Secrist (Phone: 801-455-9999) – BHHS Utah Properties – SLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze
Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
Church announces groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America
SALT LAKE CITY — Groundbreaking dates for four temples in Latin America have been announced this week by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Managua Nicaragua Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be held Nov. 26. Elder Taylor G....
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
