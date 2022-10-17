ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Real Salt Lake selling stadium chairs to raise money for ALS

SALT LAKE CITY — Now’s your chance to bring home some not-so-valuable memorabilia from the former Rio Tinto Stadium. They may be used, and they may not be comfortable, but you can bring home your very own chair or chairs from the stadium – which was renamed the America First Field back in September.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
foodgressing.com

Mar | Muntanya Salt Lake City New Rooftop Restaurant

Mar | Muntanya, Salt Lake City’s highly anticipated Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, debuts in the heart of bustling downtown on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Mar | Muntanya is the newest dining destination to join the city’s thriving culinary scene. Located in the heart of the vibrant downtown city center,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

USPS to hold job fair ahead of holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Postal Service in Utah will hold a job fair this weekend in an effort to hire over 300 employees for the holiday season. The USPS said it has full-time, part-time and seasonal job positions available. The USPS will hold the job fair...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

Secluded, Gated Estate Featuring Open and Light Floor Plan in Sandy, UT Hits Market for $7.48M

The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home that has undergone a throughout extensive remodel now available for sale. This home located at 3271 E Deer Hollow Dr S, Sandy, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,931 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Secrist (Phone: 801-455-9999) – BHHS Utah Properties – SLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
utah.gov

Preparing your Home and Yard for a Hard Freeze

Freezing temperatures are on the way it’s time to winterize your irrigation systems. Preparing for cold weather saves time and money, that is why the West Jordan Parks Department is winterizing sprinklers and closing public restrooms at city parks. Park bathrooms are not heated, and pipes could soon freeze overnight, costing an unnecessary expense. However, the city does know that our residents utilize parks, no matter the season, so we will be installing port-o-potties at our regional parks (Ron Wood and Veterans Memorial).
WEST JORDAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy