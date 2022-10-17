Read full article on original website
Debbijaine
3d ago
I agree, she needs to pay her debts to all those people she ripped off! It doesn't matter that she's pregnant. My friend got 16 months for $16K, not even close to a billion dollars, so yeah go do your time.
3
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen
HAYWARD, Calif. - Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.
New report targets Santa Clara Co. sheriff on 2018 inmate's brain damage case amid corruption trial
Santa Clara County failed to protect a jail inmate going through a mental health crisis, and paid his family $10 million for the brain damage he suffered. Now, a stunning report - that the sheriff's department shut down an Internal Affairs investigation to find out how that happened.
Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault
WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders
STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Brownlee did not enter a plea during his...
KTVU FOX 2
DA: Suspect charged in attempted rape of woman at Walnut Creek BART station
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - A Pittsburg man has been charged in the attempted rape and attack on a young woman at the Walnut Creek BART station, prosecutors said. The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces felony charges of kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault in the Oct. 7 incident.
‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike
After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial
SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings Has Criminal Record in Alameda County
Records show the Stockton serial killings suspect has criminal ties to the Bay Area. Wesley Brownlee was previously sentenced in Alameda County in 1999 to two years for possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was then released on parole in August 1999. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law
The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
KTVU FOX 2
3 missing kids found in home with meth and other drugs Lathrop
LATHROP, Calif. - Three missing kids in California were found at a Lathrop home containing meth and other drugs, according to San Joaquin sheriff's deputies. Deputies made the discovery after they pulled over a car for having an expired registration, authorities said. Officials said they stopped the car in east...
hoodline.com
San Jose police bust home with illegal gambling den and crack-cocaine laboratory
Seven people are in jail accused of running underground casinos and much more inside two San Jose homes. Police say that the pair of homes, both in East San Jose, were being used to pull off crimes like drug deals, gambling, assaults, and the selling and buying of stolen goods. "What these homes turned into is a den of criminal activity," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The bust was made on October 13th.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Three missing children found in a house that contained drugs, sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three children who were reported missing in San Joaquin County in mid-October were found on Tuesday and their parents were taken into custody, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had started the search for the children after their mother did not surrender them to Child Protective […]
Mayor London Breed frustrated by tech's slow return to San Francisco
Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
SFist
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Did Not Stray Far From His and Relatives' Homes to Find Victims
We've learned a bit more information about suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee since his arrest on Saturday, and it appears that several of his victims were killed within feet of either his home or the homes of relatives in Stockton. Brownlee was taken into custody early Saturday after police had...
