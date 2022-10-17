ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 2

Debbijaine
3d ago

I agree, she needs to pay her debts to all those people she ripped off! It doesn't matter that she's pregnant. My friend got 16 months for $16K, not even close to a billion dollars, so yeah go do your time.

KTVU FOX 2

Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen

HAYWARD, Calif. - Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders

STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Brownlee did not enter a plea during his...
STOCKTON, CA
San José Spotlight

‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike

After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial

SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law

The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 missing kids found in home with meth and other drugs Lathrop

LATHROP, Calif. - Three missing kids in California were found at a Lathrop home containing meth and other drugs, according to San Joaquin sheriff's deputies. Deputies made the discovery after they pulled over a car for having an expired registration, authorities said. Officials said they stopped the car in east...
LATHROP, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose police bust home with illegal gambling den and crack-cocaine laboratory

Seven people are in jail accused of running underground casinos and much more inside two San Jose homes. Police say that the pair of homes, both in East San Jose, were being used to pull off crimes like drug deals, gambling, assaults, and the selling and buying of stolen goods. "What these homes turned into is a den of criminal activity," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The bust was made on October 13th.
SAN JOSE, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

