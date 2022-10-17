Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
nbcrightnow.com
Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Richland on sunday. The officials stated that the accident happened on County Highway V near Cazenovia at around 5:45a.m. The authorities confirmed that the truck went off the road and the driver was injured. The driver, Riley Astle, 20 of Canzenova...
KEPR
Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown
RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
17-Year-Old Dies From Earlier Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- A 17-year-old has died from injuries he received from a gunshot wound from back on October 15th. Kennewick Police Department reports the victim, identified as Elias Salazar, was inadvertently hit by a bullet fired by a 14-year-old boy holding the gun in an area off the 800 Block of North Volland Street. The 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the case. He will now face a charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter in connection with the incident. This is still an active investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the case number 22-078665. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.
Kennewick teen dies after being shot in the head by 14-year-old at a gang party
The teen suspect said they were drinking and laughing before the gun went off.
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
KEPR
Investigation underway after student claims man in van grabbed her while walking
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a student claims she was grabbed by a man in a blue van while walking to Park Middle School in Kennewick. According to a safety alert issued by the Kennewick School District, the student was walking to Park Middle School at about 11:45 a.m. when she said a man in a blue van grabbed her near W 10th Ave and S Benton St.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer. The student said she passed a...
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash Near Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol stated that the accident happened northbound on State Route 395 in Pasco. A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman sustained injuries from the crash. The identity of the victim is unknown. The WSP said...
Young woman shot and killed while riding in vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman Saturday night, Oct. 15. According to the BCSO, reports of a shooting in the area of State Route 397 in East Kennewick came in to dispatch around 11:42 p.m. The caller said occupants of two vehicles were...
Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time. These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area. Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla murder suspect competent to stand trial
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Delgado, the man charged with murder following a suspicious death at an apartment complex on the 400 block of S. 1st in Walla Walla on September, 19, has been found competent to stand trial. According to court documents, Delgado, 46, can stand trial for the stabbing...
Man accused of 2014 murder in custody in Walla Walla after serving sentence
WALLA WALLA — A suspect in a fatal 2014 Walla Walla shooting is in custody at the Walla Walla County jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon related to a 2017 drive-by shooting in Milton-Freewater. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
14-year-old Kennewick suspect in custody for shooting another kid
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A young teenager is behind bars as part of an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile in the Tri-Cities on Saturday night. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers got the call to respond to the 800-block of N Volland St while patrolling the area around 9:20 p.m. PST on October 15. Dispatchers...
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
Suspect captured near Kennewick High School booked on 8 charges
KENNEWICK, Wash. — When police officers noticed a suspicious individual walking on the Kennewick High School campus grounds, they knew something was fishy. This was confirmed when he ran from confrontation. According to officers from the Kennewick Police Department, a patrol officer was in the area of the school on the 500-block of W 6th Ave at 12:04 a.m. on...
KEPR
Kennewick police arrest man suspected of trespassing on school grounds with a firearm
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on the Kennewick High School campus with a firearm on Oct. 17. Just after midnight, Officers observed a 27-year-old man walking on Kennewick High School grounds on the 500 block of W. 6th Ave. in Kennewick. When officers...
