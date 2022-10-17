Read full article on original website
Shirley Dueland
Shirley Dueland, 86, Pipestone, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital and UHC in Sioux Falls, S.D. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel with visitation to be held one hour prior from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the chapel.
Death Notice for Claire Pritchett
Claire Pritchett, 88, Lake Benton died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Avantara Redfield in Redfield, S.D. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton with a prayer service to be held at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday,...
Shirley Tholen
Shirley Tholen, 85, Pipestone, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Communities in Pipestone after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Memorial services were held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Alliance Church in Tyler with Pastor Wayde Kenneke, officiating. Shirley Jean (Urke) Tholen, was born on May 6,...
Pipestone County Star
Kim Drew Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself, background, experience, qualifications, etc. Kim Drew: My name is Kim Drew. I have grown up in Pipestone County and lived here my entire life. Wayne and I have been married for 41 years and have lived in Jasper during this time. We are busy building our new home on the […]
Evelyn “Evie” Den Ouden Blankers
Evelyn “Evie” Den Ouden Blankers, 87, Pipestone, formerly of Edgerton died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton. A private family graveside service was held at Hillside...
Days Gone By Week of Oct. 17, 2022
A Hollander was brought to the poor farm from Fountain Prairie township on Tuesday for medical attendance. It seems the man had had some trouble with his wife, and sought to put an end to his life by drinking a big dose of concentrated lye. The lye did not kill him, however, and in all probability he will pull through all right. We have been unable to learn the unfortunate man’s name.
Church Directory for the Week of Oct. 19-27, 2022
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
Clarence Graphenteen
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Trosky with Rev. Robert Moeller, Jr. officiating. Honorary casket bearers were his granddaughters, Stacy Johansen, Tracy Bauer, Lisa Tutt, Holly Prenger, Jennifer Nelson, Jessica Graphenteen and Nicole Krings. Casket bearers were Nathan Graphenteen, Jason Graphenteen,...
Probate of Will – Estate of Diane Kay Clark
In Re: Estate of Diane Kay Clark, also known as Diane Clark, Decedent. Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Court. The Judge accepted the application and appointed Debra Biever, whose address is 8202 West Washington Place, Sioux Falls, S.D. 57106, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Pipestone County Commissioner Meeting Minutes – Sept. 27, 2022
The Pipestone County Commissioners met with Chairman Les Nath, Commissioners Chris Hollingsworth, Luke Johnson, Dallas Roskamp, and Dan Wildermuth. County Administrator Steve Ewing was also present. Chairman Nath called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. AGENDA. Motion by Wildermuth, seconded by...
Meet the candidates – County Commissioner District 4
Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself; background, experience, qualifications, etc. Dan Wildermuth: The people of Pipestone County know me well. My family and I moved to Pipestone in 1985. My wife, Barb, and I have two children who are now both married and have blessed us with two grandchildren. We enjoy spending time with them as often as we can. Over the last 37 years, I have volunteered with many different organizations in our community, such as Pipestone Kiwanis Club, Pipestone County Pheasants Forever, Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB, Friends of the Casey Jones State Trail Association, Pipestone Area Coalition, Lights at the Lodge, Friends of Scouting and Youth, Boy Scouts & Explorers Group, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pipestone Performing Arts Center, Al Opland Singers, Calumet Players, Pipestone Civil War Days, and the Hiawatha Club.
Dialed in: Pipestone Area senior Toryn Woelber claims the Section 3A girls’ tennis singles crown, advances to Class A state tournament for second straight season
Beginning the season and ending the Section 3A individual girls’ tennis tournament with a match against Benson’s Elle Kletscher, Pipestone Area’s Toryn Woelber won when it counted. Squaring off against the Braves’ sophomore in the section championship match of the singles competition Tuesday morning at Huether Family...
Arrows sweep Chargers to conclude regular season
The Pipestone Area volleyball team wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 non-conference sweep of the Westbrook Walnut-Grove Chargers Thursday night in Westbrook. Outside of capping its season with a stellar 22-5 record, the Arrows celebrated libero Melody Remund eclipsing the 1,000-dig milestone for her career. The...
Petition for Summary Assignment – Estate of Richard Alan Spark
In Re: Estate of Richard Alan Spark, Decedent. Brett Spark has filed a Petition for Summary Assignment-Exempt Estate. It is Ordered that on November 8, 2022, at 8:30 A.M. a hearing will be held in this Court at Pipestone, Minnesota, on the petition. Hearing held via Zoom. The petition represents...
County looks into fiber optic internet network
Pipestone County Commissioners during their Oct. 11 meeting approved paying Hometown Fiber up to $99,900 to see what it would take to build a fiber optic internet network that would provide access to quality internet throughout the county. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Office...
