Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself; background, experience, qualifications, etc. Dan Wildermuth: The people of Pipestone County know me well. My family and I moved to Pipestone in 1985. My wife, Barb, and I have two children who are now both married and have blessed us with two grandchildren. We enjoy spending time with them as often as we can. Over the last 37 years, I have volunteered with many different organizations in our community, such as Pipestone Kiwanis Club, Pipestone County Pheasants Forever, Pipestone Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB, Friends of the Casey Jones State Trail Association, Pipestone Area Coalition, Lights at the Lodge, Friends of Scouting and Youth, Boy Scouts & Explorers Group, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pipestone Performing Arts Center, Al Opland Singers, Calumet Players, Pipestone Civil War Days, and the Hiawatha Club.

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO