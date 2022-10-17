Read full article on original website
Snapchat will let you keep your stories up for a week
Snapchat is trying to take back the crown as the top place to post Stories. In a press release, the company announced a number of new features coming to Snapchat Plus, the company’s subscription product that offers additional features for users. One of those features is Custom Story Expiration, which now allows subscribers to leave a story up for as little as an hour to as long as a week instead of the default twenty-four-hour expiration.
Android Authority
How to edit videos on Android to get them YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram-ready
Video editing has become an essential skill with the continued focus on video and digital content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more. You don’t have to be a professional editor to make social media-ready videos, though. Smartphone video editing apps won’t be as capable as what you can do on a PC, but there are plenty of options available to help you quickly edit and post videos online. Here’s how to edit videos on Android.
Android Authority
How to use picture-in-picture mode on iPhone or iPad
You can continue your FaceTime call while checking Facebook. Modern smartphones and tablets now increasingly have the ability to help you multitask. One of the multitasking features is called Picture-in-Picture. This is where you can start a video app, go back to the Home Screen, and have that video continue while you do something else on that device. Most of the big-name apps have PiP compatibility (except YouTube). So how do you enable the feature and use it? Here’s how to use Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad.
Android Authority
YouTube Premium family plan getting a 23% price increase next month
Be on the lookout as an email is coming your way explaining the price jump. The price of a YouTube Premium family plan subscription is going up in November. In the United States, it’s going from $17.99 to $22.99 each month, a jump of around 23%. This is happening...
Android Authority
How to watch Paramount Plus on your Xbox
Go from playing as Master Chief to watching him in the Halo series in seconds. Paramount Plus is one of the newer streaming options, home to exclusive series such as the live-action adaption of Halo, based on the biggest video-game franchise on Xbox. The streaming service is available on the Xbox One, Series S, and X consoles. Here are all the ways you can watch Paramount Plus on your Xbox.
Android Authority
Samsung losing ground to Apple prompts Google to double down on its own hardware
Google is betting big on its own hardware. Samsung’s phones have been losing ground to the iPhone. Google is worried Samsung’s lack of sales could hurt its mobile ad business. Google’s strategy to fend off Apple is to gamble big on its own hardware. Google is in...
Android Authority
What is Google Fast Pair and how to use it
Seamless Bluetooth connectivity on Android is just a few taps away. Syncing a pair of Bluetooth headphones to your Android phone doesn’t have to involve diving through menus with Google Fast Pair. Although this feature has been around for a few years, it’s recently seen some updates. Fast Pair promises to make it easy to sync up accessories, but how does it work, and what can you use it for? Our guide to Google Fast Pair will tell you how to use this sometimes-overlooked Android feature.
Android Authority
Apple launches new iPad Pro models with M2 chips with little fanfare
There's not much different this time around, but the new M2 chip is a nice perk. The 2022 iPad Pro lineup is here, launched with a press release rather than a traditional event. The new tablets feature the M2 processor, making them a bit more powerful than the previous models.
Android Authority
Apple beefs up the Apple TV 4K, kills Lightning, and drops the price
It's still really expensive, though. The new Apple TV 4K for 2022 has upgraded internals, including more storage. The remote also no longer has a Lightning connector, bringing USB-C to the line. You can order the new streaming box today for a November 4 release. It starts at $129. If...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Our Pixel 7 review is here
Plus, lettuce out-lasting former UK PM Liz Truss. 🙋♂️ Hey there! I spent some time playing tech support for relatives yesterday, and all I can say is that I wish Google One had a proper tier of family plans. I’ve also been eyeing those lifetime cloud storage services, because I’m still iffy on everything becoming subscription-based.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮Microsoft's mobile game store
Microsoft's Xbox mobile game push is in the spotlight, plus the top-rated and bottom-rated US fast food chains. ☕ Good morning! I’ll be heading to the US next month for a work trip and it turns out I’ll have to pass through colleague C Scott Brown’s town. We’re doing lunch, which is great because we haven’t seen each other since CES 2020!
Android Authority
What is computational photography and why does it matter?
Camera hardware doesn't matter as much as cutting-edge software anymore. Have you ever tapped the camera shutter on your smartphone only to find out that the end result looks dramatically different than what you saw in the viewfinder? You can thank computational photography for that, a software processing technique that has become commonplace on nearly every single smartphone now. But why is this step necessary, especially when photographers have lived without it for decades?
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch review: Laying the foundation
It's not everything we were hoping for, but it's a solid start. The Google Pixel Watch has been a long time coming, and all-in-all, it was worth the wait. It offers one of the smoothest Wear OS experiences currently available with no brand ecosystem-exclusive caveats, plus many of Fitbit's top health and fitness tracking features. That said, there is definitely room for improvement. Its small and minimalist design won't be for everyone and the battery life is painfully short. For Google's first flagship wearable, the Pixel Watch is a solid start and a good Wear OS smartwatch, but it falls short of true greatness.
Android Authority
How to enable weather alerts on Android 12
When you purchase an Android phone today, the Weather and Google apps will come preinstalled. With the correct permissions, these apps can integrate with your operating system to send notifications of the current weather situation in your vicinity. They can also notify you of stormy and hazardous weather conditions. Let’s review how to enable weather alerts in Android 12.
Android Authority
There's more evidence that the iPhone 14 Plus is a sales dud
Apple is still apparently preparing the iPhone 15 Plus for next year, though. Apple has reportedly cut iPhone 14 Plus production. It’s believed that the company still plans to launch an iPhone 15 Plus, though. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last month, and the Mini model has made...
Android Authority
Samsung talks One UI 5 rollout, seamless updates hopes for One UI 6, and more
After the event, however, Sally sat down with Android Authority for an interview. There, she dished out a lot more information on One UI 5, a look behind the scenes at the development of Samsung’s Android skin, and even what the future might hold for One UI 6. She also talked (via a translator) about why Samsung takes its update commitment so seriously.
15 Wildly Wrong And Incredibly Stupid Things People Actually Believed That Have Me Shaking My Head
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
Android Authority
New iPad adopts USB-C and abandons the home button for the first time ever
The new iPad for 2022 gets a huge redesign, making it look more like an iPad Air. The Lightning port is also gone, replaced with a USB-C port. Orders open today for an October 26 release. The new iPad starts at $449. Apple announced its new iPad Pro models with...
Android Authority
How to cite Wikipedia if you need a reference source
If you need to cite a reference source, it can be very easy to be lazy and default to Wikipedia. Many a student has phoned in their academic paper by quoting the website. Although it can be seen as “lazy research” relying on Wikipedia, there are ways to cite Wikipedia if you really need to. We’ll cover the four main styles and why you should hesitate to cite them in the first place.
The Crown: Netflix Adds 'Fictional' Disclaimer to Season 5 Trailer
Netflix is taking an additional step to highlight that royal drama The Crown is, in fact, a work of fiction. On Friday, a disclaimer was added to the video description that accompanies the Season 5 trailer on YouTube. “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign,” it reads. The same disclaimer, we should note, has long served as the official logline for The Crown, as seen on the series’ Netflix landing page: The decision to add the disclaimer to YouTube comes just two days after Dame...
