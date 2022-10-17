ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women in Business Social being held at The Photoshop selfie museum

By Cole Trahan
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) holds quarterly Women in Business socials. The next one will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Photoshop, a selfie museum located at 1425 3rd Avenue.

“All of our women in business events focus on the growth of women-owned businesses within the community,” said GCGCC Partnership Coordinator Jamie Spencer. “And so, I wouldn’t say that this one is going to be different from our others. Our most recent one before this one was at Winnie Couture.”

Light food and drinks will be served. Spencer said that at each Women in Business Social, the owner of the hosting business has an opportunity to speak about her personal journey in setting up and running her business. The Photoshop was founded by and is co-owned by three friends – Sherricka Day, Francine Foster and Nedra Young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riTqB_0icUtrIr00
Above, The Photoshop co-owner Sherricka Day poses in front of the popular “706” wall inside the business.

While the GCGCC’s Women in Business socials always take place at women-owned businesses, you do not have to be female to attend the socials.

“We don’t really have a dress code or anything on there … Some people come dressed in shirts from their businesses,” Spencer said.

It costs $10 to attend this event, and up to 50 people can sign up. Click here to buy your ticket.

This event is being sponsored by the GCGCC, TSYS and Synovus.

