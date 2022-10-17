Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Meadville at Warren Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Meadville heads to Warren for a critical District 10, Region 5 matchup. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Warren Area High School. The match can be watched below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Meadville at Warren Volleyball Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Meadville at Warren volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 20. Both teams are looking to solidify their playoff seeding in this final dual match of the regular season. Both come in with just three losses with the Lady Bulldogs holding a 1-game advantage in Region 5 with a 6-1 region record, while the Lady Dragons are 5-2 in region play.
yourdailylocal.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Bradford at Warren Girls Soccer Wednesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Bradford at Warren girls’ soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 19. The match, from War Memorial Field in Warren, is set to start at 5 p.m. Andy Close will have the call of the match. The match will be...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Warren Girls’ Soccer
WARREN, Pa. – Watch as Bradford takes on Warren in key girls’ D9/10 Crossover Region 6 showdown from War Memorial Field in Warren. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be watched below on any of our social medial channels.
Randolph, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cattaraugus-Little Valley Senior High School football team will have a game with Randolph JrSr High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
yourdailylocal.com
Dragons Roll Past Rockets
WARREN, Pa. – Playing without its top scorer, Warren got goals from five different players to earn a 7-1 win over visiting Titusville in the regular-season finale. The Dragons were without the services of Parks Ordiway (undisclosed) Thursday, but Mark Lynds and Quinn Norris stepped up to score two goals each. Norris added an assist as well.
yourdailylocal.com
Blum, Jukes Bowl 500 Series in Valley Juniors Leagues
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Owen Blum and Tommy Jukes led their respective leagues with 500 series’ during Valley Bowling Center Junior League play on Friday and Saturday. During Friday Juniors play, Blum had a high-game 187 on his way to a 515 series. Braddock Damore (471) was the only other Friday bowler over 400, though Konnor Eck just missed with a 396.
Closing reveals sale price, buyer of Cole Beasley's Orchard Park home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially closed on the deal to sell his Orchard Park house, selling it for 16.3% more than what he paid for it three years ago. According to Oct. 17 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Kenneth...
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
yourdailylocal.com
City of Warren Prepared With Winter Season Rapidly Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – With snow in the forecast this week, preparations have been underway as the City of Warren prepares for the upcoming winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for higher snowfall than usual for the region, but Warren is ready. “We’re ready to go,” said City...
Freeze Warning expires for Chautauqua County in early hours of Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
New York State police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County
The crash occurred on State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret on Wednesday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
Semi driver pronounced dead after Wednesday morning crash in Crawford Co.
A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly. The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side. That crash happened as the northbound truck […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Drops Hard-Fought Battle to Meadville
WARREN, Pa. – In what could potentially be a District 10 semifinal preview, Meadville earned a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23) win at Warren on Thursday. The Bulldogs (11-3 overall, 7-1 Region 5) won the first two sets before the Dragons (10-4, 5-3) took the third. Warren nearly forced a fifth set, but a timeout with the set tied at 23-23 stopped Warren’s momentum and Meadville closed out the set to win the match.
WGRZ TV
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
55-year-old Wendy Ribbeck was on a Metro bus from Buffalo to North Tonawanda, when she went into cardiac arrest. She credits another passenger with saving her life.
wesb.com
Guilty Plea in Barbour Street Arson Case
A Bradford man has pled guilty to charges in an arson case. 24-year-old Robert Williams pled guilty to one count of arson and one count of reckless endangerment in the fire that destroyed the home at 112 Barbour Street in 2021. Williams had confessed the arson to police, saying he...
explore venango
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
Comments / 0