BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. The Freeze Warning started at Midnight and has since expired. The combination of possible wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could have led to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO