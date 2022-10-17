ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot at Greentree Apartments in Mobile: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police began investigating a shooting Wednesday night after being called to a local hospital about a gunshot wound victim. Police traced the incident back to Greentree Apartments. Police said the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Police arrived at the hospital about 10 minutes before […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man beats, chokes woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man tries to convince a woman SHE owes HIM money-but when she disagrees, he really makes her pay. That’s according to Mobile Police. Take a look at the mug shot for 30 year old Terrell Moultrie. This past Tuesday morning, the 11th, investigators say he went to the woman’s apartment in the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore Street, around 6:30. But he wasn’t there to ask to borrow some sugar for his coffee. Police tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Moultrie banged on the woman’s door, until she opened it. When she did, he barged in, demanding she pay him the money she owed him. But when she said she didn’t owe him any money, that’s when investigators say Moultrie started punching, then choking her, before stealing her cell phone, and leaving. The woman’s ok, but Moultrie is still out there, some where. According to M-P-D, Moultrie is charged with 3rd Degree Robbery, but also has a prior history of domestic violence, property theft, and drug charges.
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank

CORRECTION: We first reported on Tuesday that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a suspect in the bank robbery. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Dwayne Carlton […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard robbery suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Justin Parker, 33 years old, is accused of robbing a Dollar General off Lott Road Monday and demanding money from employees at gunpoint. He’s now in custody. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A still shot of surveillance video captured him walking into the store, wearing...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
WKRG News 5

Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala. FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near […]
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino. According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived. After […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police seek suspect in gunfire exchange at gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in Mobile, according to police. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. Police said an unknown subject showed up and started shooting at another patron....
AL.com

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
WALA-TV FOX10

House damaged after fire on Marine Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Jackson County SO: Shots fired during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Shots were fired in Jackson County during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon after an armed carjacking suspect held up an elderly man and his wife. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the unidentified suspect allegedly robbed the couple around 3:15 p.m. at a church in St. Martin, Miss. The suspect took off in the victim’s car and deputies located it a short time later. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began.
WKRG News 5

Popular true-crime podcast discusses case involving suspect from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area. Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” […]
