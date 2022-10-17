ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Michigan State basketball unranked in preseason AP poll for second straight year

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mpex1_0icUtO9800
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

The first AP poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season just dropped, and for the second straight season, Michigan State basketball will be unranked heading into the season. This is the first time the Spartans were unranked in the preseason poll for two straight years since the 1996-97 season.

The Spartans did receive 35 votes, but were out of reach of the top-25.

The highest ranked Big Ten team is Indiana, who comes in at No. 13, followed by Michigan at No. 22 and Illinois at No. 23.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff time set for Nebraska vs. Illinois

The Big Ten announced that Nebraska’s game on October 29 against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln will kick off at 2:30 PM Central Time. The game will be the first coming out of the the Huskers’ second and final bye week of the season. In their most recent game, Nebraska lost to Purdue 43-37 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Illinois, who is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2011, will come into the game off of a bye week as well. Last week, the Fighting Illini took down Minnesota 26-14. The game will be broadcasted on ABC/ESPN and marks the first time since the Huskers clash against Oklahoma on Sept. 19 that they will not play in primetime. Nebraska holds a 13-5-1 record all time against the Fighting Illini, who won last year’s matchup 30-22.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN lists Armando Bacot as favorite to win ACC Player of the Year

We are still a few weeks away from the start of the college basketball season and for North Carolina, it’s an offseason that has been filled with excitement and a lot of hype. For good reason too. The Tar Heels return four of five starters from a Final Four team a year go plus welcome in transfer Pete Nance. Among the returners for UNC is Armando Bacot, a senior who averaged a double-double while developing into one of the best bigs in the nation. So far going into this season, Bacot is being honored in the preseason with some recognition. Just a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff visiting five-star 2024 recruit

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball staff member Brad Frederick are back on the recruiting trail Wednesday afternoon and they have their eyes on a big five-star recruit in the 2024 class. The duo will be in Missouri to visit five-star guard Elliot Cadeau per Alex Karamanos of Circuit Scouting. The visit to see Cadeau comes just over a week after Cadeau finished his visit to UNC’s campus. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment and has taken two visits so far. In addition to UNC, Cadeau has visited Texas Tech and will visit Louisville this upcoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer quarterback for Notre Dame: Who’s available and do they fit

The Irish should have recruited another quarterback during this past offseason but opted not to and it has come back to bite them. With Tyler Buchner and an extensive injury history and Drew Pyne having up-and-down play so far in his career, it makes sense to look elsewhere for a quarterback. Although the season is just about at the midway point, there have been multiple quarterbacks that have already entered the transfer portal and a few of them have even already made their decisions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top 2023 cornerback recruit announces commitment date

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2023 has announced his commitment date. Cormani McClain will be announcing his commitment on Thursday, Oct. 27 with the Florida Gators the front-runners to land the five-star’s services. The commitment will take place at The RP Landing Center in Lakeland, Florida. The in-person event is open to the public, with registration available on Eventbrite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. UNLV

Having sunk to an unexpected 3-3, Notre Dame is left to look at its strongest areas that could lead it to victory over UNLV. The Irish don’t take a lot of penalties, are able to hold onto the ball for long period and can keep points off the scoreboard. However, a lot of that is canceled out by an offense that is barely scoring more on average than the defense is allowing points. The Irish are playing a dangerous game here, which has resulted in the season on the cusp of slipping away.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball reels in elite 2023 center commitment

Juwan Howard got his man. Michigan basketball had long been after South Kent (Conn.) School four-star center Papa Kante, who had visited Ann Arbor multiple times. Rated the No. 91 player in the country according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings, as well as the 12th-best center in the country, Kante seemed to keep trending towards the Wolverines, but without pulling the trigger. With offers from schools such as Maryland, Kansas, Georgetown, Illinois, Tennessee, and Syracuse, Kante appeared to keep his options open.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gerry DiNardo on if Rutgers football breaks their Big Ten home win drought: ‘this absolutely could be the week’

Could this be the week that Rutgers football breaks its streak of Big Ten losses at home? Rutgers has lost 22 straight Big Ten games at home. It is a surprising stat given that the Scarlet Knights have won five Big Ten games over the past two years, all on the road. On Saturday, they host Indiana in a game that the Scarlet Knights hope will break this cycle of conference home losses. Before their bye week, Rutgers nearly broke through and notched that conference home win, losing 14-13 to Nebraska. It was a game where Rutgers was up 13-0 at halftime. On...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Smith named an ‘impact freshman’ by CBS Sports

Arkansas Basketball will not have a shortage of young talent on its roster for the 2022-23 season. There is one freshman, in particular, that is receiving a ton of buzz. Freshman Nick Smith is one of three McDonald’s All-Americans to sign with Eric Musselman’s program for the 2022 recruiting cycle, joining Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black. Smith has already claimed SEC Preseason honors this week and has made another impressive list ahead of the season. CBS Sports recently revealed their selections for the top 10 impact freshman for the season, and Smith checks in at No. 2. CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone calls Smith one of the best scorers in this class. Another candidate to lead the freshman class in scoring, Smith is perhaps the most skilled scorer entering college this season. Expect him to share the wealth with a loaded Arkansas roster, but he’ll be the No. 1 option in the end. Arkansas signed the nation’s No. 2 class for the 2022 cycle. The class was loaded with three five-stars, three four-stars, and five players enrolled from the transfer portal. List Arkansas' Smith, Kentucky's Tshiebwe headline All-SEC teams
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy