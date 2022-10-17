Michigan State basketball unranked in preseason AP poll for second straight year

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

The first AP poll for the 2022-23 college basketball season just dropped, and for the second straight season, Michigan State basketball will be unranked heading into the season. This is the first time the Spartans were unranked in the preseason poll for two straight years since the 1996-97 season.

The Spartans did receive 35 votes, but were out of reach of the top-25.

The highest ranked Big Ten team is Indiana, who comes in at No. 13, followed by Michigan at No. 22 and Illinois at No. 23.

