Tony Khan Says Fans Will Have ‘Great News Soon’ Regarding Weekly ROH Shows
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the news of Chris Jericho re-upping with AEW for another three years. Additionally, Tony Khan shared an update on a possible TV deal coming for Ring of Honor (ROH). Khan stated on the subject, “We’ll...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
AEW Video Engineer Passes Away Suddenly, GoFundMe Launched
Brian Muster, who worked as the lead video engineer for AEW since 2019, passed away suddenly yesterday. A GoFundMe has been launched to help support his fiancée and two children. Top donations include two from Tony Khan (for $15,000 and $10,000), Chris Jericho ($10,000), Darby Allin, Malakai Black and more. In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe already hit it’s goal of $75,000 and currently sits at $76,647.
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
MJF Reportedly Does Not Want To Turn Face
MJF is enjoying his life as AEW’s top heel and may not want that to change any time soon. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that even though MJF is getting babyface reactions from audiences, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).
All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show. The match...
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
SPEEDVISION Announces Relaunch, Goldberg Set To Be Part Of Lineup
SPEEDVISION RIDES AGAIN – THE DEFINITIVE AUTO ENTERTAINMENT BRAND RETURNS AS A FREE AD-SUPPORTED TELEVISION NETWORK. SPEEDVISION to Launch on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Platforms Worldwide in Fall 2022 with More Than 500 Hours of Exclusive, Audience-Favorite Vehicle Programming. SPEEDVISION, the network brand that started the auto entertainment revolution,...
Shawn Michaels Recalls Decision To Return To WWE In NXT Role, Talks Evolving With Changes In Wrestling Business
In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Shawn Michaels discussed his decision to return to WWE in an NXT role, evolving with the changes in the wrestling business, and much more. You can read his comments below. Shawn Michaels on his decision to return to WWE...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’
WWE has filed a new NXT-related trademark, putting in an application for NXT Deadline. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on October 15th for the name, noting in the description that it is for “a show about professional wrestling.”. It’s not yet clear what show this may...
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:. – Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:. – WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns...
The Bella Twins To Appear On New Marlon Wayans Series
Deadline reports that the Bella Twins are among several celebrities that will appear on a new Meta series hosted by Marlon Wayans. The series, called Oh Hell No, will challenge its guest to face their biggest fears in a VR setting. It will last for six episodes and launches on October 26. A new episode will air each week at 12 PM PT on Wayans’ Facebook and Instagram. Meta Quest 2 users can watch the exclusive VR experience through Meta Quest TV.
Various News: Xavier Woods Chats With The Completionist on G4 Shutdown, AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Ticket Pre-Sale Code
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods joined Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil’s Twitch stream this week to discuss the recent shutdown on G4, with many of the employees and on-air talents learning about the news via the announcement on social media. Woods spoke to Khalil on the subject during the stream, which you can see at the above link.
