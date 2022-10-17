Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
WCVB
Inmate faces charges in attack on Massachusetts correction officer at MCI-Shirley
WOBURN, Mass. — An inmate charged in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts correction officer is was arraigned Thursday,. Roy Booth, 40, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem. Authorities said the attack happened shortly after 2...
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
NECN
Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured
A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
NECN
Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester
Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
Man convicted of stealing from mom whose son has Leukemia
A Massachusetts man charged with stealing from a well-known Somerset family earlier this year has been sentenced to prison, according to prosecutors.
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest city man on multiple drug and gun charges
A Fall River man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, Detectives assigned to the Vice Intelligence and Gang Unit assisted by the Major Crimes Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Ash Street in Fall River. Prior...
2 suspects sought in Garden City car break-in
Police released surveillance images of the two men, saying they made hundreds of dollars worth of purchases after the break-in.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury
At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury
BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.
Man who robbed 2 elderly women sentenced to state prison
The 44-year-old New Bedford man convicted of robbing two elderly women in 2019 will spend up to three years in state prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
whdh.com
Victim in Dorchester homicide identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing
A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Comments / 5