Brockton, MA

whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Three Arrested in Connection to Shooting at Warehouse Party in Worcester

Three men have been arrested in connection to an incident where six people were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, on October 15. Authorities have identified the men as the following:. Patriky Sampaio Gomes, 21 years old from Worcester. Carlos Junio Alves Silva, 21 years old from Fall River. Luis Fernando Alves...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police arrest city man on multiple drug and gun charges

A Fall River man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, Detectives assigned to the Vice Intelligence and Gang Unit assisted by the Major Crimes Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Ash Street in Fall River. Prior...
FALL RIVER, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury

At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist

An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police investigate shooting of teenager in Roxbury

BOSTON - A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in Roxbury Wednesday night.He was found on Rockland Street just after 7 p.m. His injuries are not life-threatening. Boston EMS said while on the way to the scene, someone threw a rock at a supervisor's SUV, cracking the windshield. The rock was thrown in the area of the homeless encampments near Mass and Cass. The investigation into the shooting and the vandalism of the Boston EMS SUV is underway.  
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim in Dorchester homicide identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the identity of the woman who died in a shooting that injured herself and two other people in Dorchester Sunday night. Boston Police found Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, a 24-year-old from Mattapan, with life-threatening gunshot wounds around 8:51 p.m. on Geneva Ave. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Boston Police said Tuesday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Schools Place Nettle Teacher on Unpaid Leave Following N.H. Arrest for Alleged Drug Dealing

A teacher at Haverhill’s Dr. Paul C. Nettle School is on leave following his recent arrest on alleged drug dealing charges. Travis D. Ducharme, a 36-year-old special education instructor, was arrested Oct. 4, by the Rockingham, N.H., County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Strafford County Problem Oriented Policing Unit and the FBI’s Major Offenders Task Force, according to a release from High Sheriff Charles Massahos. He was charged with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug.
HAVERHILL, MA

