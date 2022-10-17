Hornets Guard James Bouknight arrested on DUI charge

The Charlotte Hornets’ off-season has been eventful…off-court news… and it continues.

Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested around 1:51 AM for driving while impaired in uptown on Sunday, according to the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office.

The second-year player bond was listed at $2,500.

The Hornets released a statement on Bouknight arrest:

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Bouknight was drafted 11th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Hornets.

He averaged 4.6 points in 31 games in his rookie season.

