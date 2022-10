Making the turn. Yes, that's a golf term. But today, it is also apropos as it pertains to college football. For, as evidenced by all the teams with records of something-and-something that add up to at least a half-dozen games played, and as proven by the fact that the leaves in the trees are now the same brown and red hues as Nick Saban's face at Neyland Stadium last weekend, the 153rd season of the greatest sport on Earth has just crossed over the halfway point.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO