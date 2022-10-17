Chick-fil-A rolls out salad dressings in grocery stores

Photo credit (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

After selling bottles of its signature sauces in stores for years, Chick-fil-A is testing the retail waters even further by rolling out bottles of its salad dressings in grocery stores.

The fast-food giant announced last week that it will sell four of its most popular salad dressings in 12 ounce bottles.

The four salad dressings are: Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

For now, the dressing will only be available at or in the greater Cincinnati area and across Tennessee, at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores. The company has plans to expand availability nationwide in the Spring of 2023.

"We love that our guests are enjoying our salad dressings in our restaurants and can now share them more easily with family and friends at home," Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. "We've worked hard with our supplier and retail partners to help bring these Chick-fil-A flavors into people’s homes for their own salads, marinades and other recipes."

Avocado Lime Ranch is Chick-fil-A's most popular salad dressing, described as a southwest style dressing, it includes creamy avocado, spices and lime.

Garden Herb Ranch is a savory mix of garlic, onion and herb flavors.

Creamy Salsa blends southwest flavors of cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic.

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette is made with apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, spices and honey.

The retail addition of salad dressings comes after Chick-fil-A started selling bottles of its signature sauces in stores in 2020. You can now find the company's signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces at participating retailers nationwide.

"We're grateful that guests are so passionate about our salad dressings and sauces," said Garrison. "We are thrilled to add more retail offerings for our fans while introducing the brand to new customers in our pilot markets."

