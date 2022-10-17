ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Community reacts to arrest of man in connection with Stockton serial killings

By Hannah Workman, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfP3E_0icUsgjT00

A Stockton man was arrested in connection to a series of killings in the city — and one in Oakland — on Saturday, and residents are breathing a sigh of relief.

Cristl Phillips, a lifelong Stockton resident, said she feels "much better" knowing an arrest has been made. She said the news hits close to home, as her daughter lives in the area where the man was arrested.

"He was literally on the hunt in my child's neighborhood, and [she] could have very easily been his next victim, so I thank the Lord he was captured," Phillips said.

Phillips said that while the city has always had high crime rates, serial killings are "not very common."

"We as a community need to thank each other for our vigilance ... as well as our law enforcement agencies," Phillips said. "Three weeks after making the connection, they took this monster down and we can all sleep more peacefully tonight."

Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton was arrested early Saturday morning, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden announced at an Oct. 15 news conference. He's yet to be charged with a crime and is expected in court Tuesday.

"Just because an arrest was made does not mean the investigation stops," McFadden said. "We now have to have a successful prosecution for our victims and their families."

Brownlee was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. Saturday near Village Green Drive and Winslow Way, McFadden said. He added that Brownlee was wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck, and was also armed with a firearm.

"The arrest of the serial killer is an absolute victory for the victims, their families, and our community at large," Renee Myers of Stockton said.

Myers runs Stockton Serial Killer Community News and Information, a members-only Facebook group created to share tips and express concerns regarding the recent series of killings. Nearly 4,000 members have joined the group since it was created on Oct. 5.

"Going into this, there was no doubt in my mind that the community would play an integral part of the investigation, capture and prosecution of this killer," Myers said.

The public has been on high alert since Sept. 30 when McFadden announced that police are investigating a person of interest in connection with five similar fatal shootings that have occurred across north Stockton over the past several months.

The five shootings police are investigating as part of the series of connected killings occurred north of the Calaveras River and east of I-5 between July 8 and Sept. 27.

Police later linked two additional shootings — one fatal — that occurred in April 2021 in Oakland and Stockton to the series of connected killings under investigation.

Brownlee is scheduled to be arraigned in San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. But there are still some Stockton residents who refuse to let their guard down.

"I don't think it's him," Ronnie Fernandez of Stockton said. "I am continuing to be safe and cautious."

Fernandez said she doesn't believe Brownlee looks like the person of interest police identified in surveillance video footage in late September and questioned how police were able to catch him "so fast."

Maria Olivera of Stockton was also doubtful. She, like Fernandez, said she will remain vigilant when she goes out.

"I think maybe he's still out there," Olivera said. "I don't think it's certain it's the right person."

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

Modesto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Elderly Man

Originally Published By: Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted homicide after an elderly man was attacked with a baseball bat. On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 3:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a trailer park located at...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission

STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017.   Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
PITTSBURG, CA
KCRA.com

Man, woman dead in 'apparent murder suicide,' Stanislaus County officials say

MODESTO, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies found two people dead outside of a Modesto home Thursday afternoon after a report of a shooting, officials said. Their deaths are being investigated as an "apparent murder-suicide" that stemmed from a custody dispute over children. Dispatchers got a call around 1:45 p.m....
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
FOX40

Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence near apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop

OAKLAND  -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park

OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.  Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies

OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00  p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman and her child

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested an Antioch man Saturday who was accused of firing multiple shots into a woman's car, injuring her and her child, the Pittsburg Police Department said on social media. Javier Gonzalez, 35, allegedly shot a mother and her child on Friday in her car near Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue -- within a block of the police department -- after the suspect allegedly collided with her vehicle and fired off several rounds, hitting the woman multiple times and the 8-year-old child once in the shoulder. Both are recovering in the hospital in stable condition, police said. READ MORE: Mother, 8-year-old son wounded in Pittsburg domestic violence shootingAn investigation revealed that Gonzalez knew the victim and it is alleged that this was a domestic violence-related crime. Gonzalez was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment. The investigation was still in its preliminary stages Tuesday, police said, and anyone who may have information about this case is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 646-2441. 
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy